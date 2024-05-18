Failure to submit BWB’s KYC details by June 30 will lead to uprooting of water supply connections

* Forms can be completed through online by clicking on the link;https://bwb.mw/online_applications/forms/KYC.php

* The forms can also be downloaded through; https://BWB.mw/downloads/bwb_kyc_for.pdf

By Duncan Mlanjira

Blantyre Water Board (BWB) is on know your customer (KYC) exercise that started on April 10 to run up to June 30, 2024, with an emphasis that this is intended “to ensure the Board serves its customers better”.

The KYC details will enabled the water utility service provider “to identify and contact its customers promptly for improved service provision”, says the statement BWB issued on April 25 reminding customers of the importance of the exercise.

Thus BWB alerts the customers failure to provide their details by June 30 “will translate into unauthorized connection and thereby warrant uprooting of the water supply connection”.

The Board says customers can access and complete KYC forms through online by clicking on the link; https://bwb.mw/online_applications/forms/KYC.php and filling in the details in the available fields before clicking submit.

The forms can also be downloaded through; https://BWB.mw/downloads/bwb_kyc_for.pdf and sending a completed copy via email: kyc@bwb.mw or to deliver in person at customer service centres.

Hard copies can also be obtained at BWB customer service centres and through meters readers visiting the customers’ areas.

Meanwhile, all customers are required to provide a copy of a valid National ID for Malawian nationals and a copy of a passport for non-Malawian nationals when submitting their KYC forms.

For more information, customers are encouraged to contact call centres on toll free number 5580 or to call 0888 100 700 while also visiting website www.bwb.mw.