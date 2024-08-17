Fabulous raffle draw prizes on the cards at Zomba’s Run4Reforestation race on September 14

* Run4Reforestation is a sporting challenge aimed at raising funds for Reforestation of the Environment and Ecosystem of Zomba



* Zomba Plateau is host to Sunbird Ku Chawe and the Zomba Forest Lodge

By Duncan Mlanjira

Alongside Zomba’s Run4Reforestation 2024 race on September 14, there are some fabulous raffle draw prizes that include one night stay for two at the plush Sunbird Ku Chawe and two nights for two at Zomba Forest Lodge — at K5,000 per ticket.

The proceeds will go towards the charitable cause of the Run4Reforestation — a sporting challenge aimed at raising funds for Reforestation of the Environment and Ecosystem of Zomba (TREEZ) project.

TREEZ project is managed by Zomba Forest Lodge, which was established in 2014 working with local communities and the Forestry Department to restore Zomba Plateau Forest Reserve’s ecosystem following the devastating effects of deforestation the plateau and the whole of Malawi.

The plateau is host to Sunbird Ku Chawe and the Zomba Forest Lodge — thus the management of Run4Reforestation is done jointly as one way of marketing tourism at the once glamorous plateau.

For more information of the raffle draw, which has a discount of K15,000 if five tickets are bought, interested people are encouraged to contact 0888 573 325 or 0884 901 709.

The races are 21km, 10km and 5km and those competing in the the races as individuals or teams can register through:

* https://treez.enthuse/cf/21km-run4reforestation-2024 (21km);

* https://treez.enthuse/cf/10km-run4reforestation (10km); and

* https://treez.enthuse/cf/5km-run4reforestation-2024 (5km).

There are also other ‘FUNdraising’ platforms to spice up charity event that include craft market; sutainability fair; Dance4Reforestation; cycle distance and spinning class, accessible through:

* Dance4Reforestation = https://treez.enthuse/cf/dance4reforestation; and

* Ride4Reforestation = https://treez.enthuse/cf/ride4reforestation

In enticing people to patronise the event, TREEZ says: “Raising funds for conservation is incredibly difficult, but the ramifications of not carrying out the work are widespread — no medical/educational improvements are worthwhile if the land cannot sustain the people living on it.

“TREEZ has been active in our community for the past 7 years and the improvements are impressive. The tree cover has increased manifold, thus protecting the important water sources that people depend on.

“And the money that is raised goes directly to the people in exchange for their conservation work, thus providing vital economic incentives for the trees to remain standing.

“Additional funds raised have been used in purchasing bamboo seedlings to distribute to families so as to provide them with fuel wood — thus taking the pressure off the forests.

“TREEZ has also provided training in sustainable agricultural techniques so as to build climate resilience, as well as fuel efficient stoves to minimise the use of wood in a country that still depends on wood for cooking, heating and building.

“Join the Run/Dance/Ride4Reforestation as a personal challenge or why not set up a team of runners/dancers/riders and help raise money for TREEZ.

“Thank you so much for your help — we never take our supporters for granted and are humbled each year by how much you all care.”

TREEZ — conservation project registered as a company limited by guarantee operating as a not-for-profit in Malawi and as a charity in the UK — emphasises that Malawi, “among the very poorest countries on Earth, suffers from one of the worse rates of deforestation.

“TREEZ aims to reverse the trend through community empowerment to mitigate the damage caused by the loss of the biomass and help reduce the effects of climate change in the Zomba area through sponsoring village sports teams and conservation groups who earn money in return for eco-system services.

“TREEZ works at raising awareness, tree planting, promotion of natural regeneration and fire prevention in order to increase water retention, reduce soil erosion, provide clean air and water, and protect and preserve Malawi’s biodiversity while generating income in the local communities.

“TREEZ believes in putting communities first in order to ensure that conservation lasts.”