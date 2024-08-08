FA Community Shield between Manchester City and Manchester United live on both DStv and GOtv

* The Manchester Derby comes just two and a half months after the two rivals clashed in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium in May

The English football season opener, the FA Community Shield — featuring English Premiership champions Manchester City and winners FA Cup winners Manchester United — will be beamed live on both DStv and GOtv from 16h00 on Saturday, August 10.

Taking place at the English football Mecca, the Wembley Stadium, Malawian fans will be able to watch it on DStv Football Plus and GOtv SuperSport Blitz (GOtv Supa+).

The Manchester Derby comes just two and a half months after the two rivals clashed in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium in May in which the Red Devils claimed a surprise 2-1 win — setting the stage for Pep Guardiola’s charges on revenge mission.

As for United, they are looking to build on the FA Cup win, with manager Erik ten Hag retained for the start of the first full season under the new co-ownership of the Ineos group.

The Red Devils will need to show far more consistency and ambition compared to last season’s roller-coaster campaign, but kicking off with another win over City would be the perfect way to set the tone.

Guardiola is reluctant to admit its a revenge mission and chose to focus on the rising influence of Manchester City’s academy players such as Oscar Bobb and Rico Lewis, saying: “We’re blessed to have these players, it’s nice because the other young players look up to senior players.

“If you aren’t ready another will be ready because, look at them, they want to become footballers and show they want to be there. As a manager it’s really good and that’s why having this period before the season is good.

“It’s nice to see them, I didn’t know them quite well but in training we can find them.”

On the part of Man United, midfielder Mason Mount said: “This is such an important time for us as a group, to put the work in, to work at a few different things we’re going into the season trying to do.

“We don’t normally get loads of time to prepare for games during the season. You have maybe a few days if you’re having two games a week.

So, ramping it up, really feeling good in the group and there’s a really good vibe. So yeah, we’ll be ready,” he said while his team mate, Dutch forward, Joshua Zirkzee – who is one of the players to watch out for — will be looking to make a major statement of intent when he gets his first taste of a Manchester derby.

Zirkzee’s energy and physicality could be key in United’s hopes of securing a second straight Wembley win over their arch-rivals.

Also to watch out for is Amad Diallo, the Côte d’Ivoire forward who made his mark last season despite missing most of it due to injury.

With a preseason as hot as he’s been having, he’ll certainly be one to look out for as he continues to attempt to cement himself a spot in the team’s regular starting line-up.

For Manchester City, it is Phil Foden, the attacking midfielder who enjoyed a brilliant 2023-24 season and was particularly good in the Premier League matches against Man United — whose mercurial movement and hammer-like left foot make for a dangerous combination.

Manchester City’s Argentine, Julian Alvarez has been vocal about being unsatisfied with his lack of playing time with the Citizens, prompting many to think that he might be on his way out — but Guardiola made it clear that the player is still a part of their plans, and this might be the time for him to show what he’s made of.

In head-to-head stats, Man City and Man United have met in 193 matches across all competitions in which the Red Devils have claimed 79 wins compared to 61 for the Citizens, while 53 games have been drawn.

The two sides’ meeting in the FA Cup final in May, Man United won 2-1 thanks to goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo.

Man City’s domination of the English football, after their historic fourth successive Premier League title, was described by the media as an all-consuming as they treated the feat like an inevitable matter of routine.

Guardiola was named Premier League Manager of the Year for guiding Manchester City to the unprecedented fourth successive title — becoming the joint second-most successful coach in the history of English football with six league titles.

The Spanish coach has previously won the award four times since he joined the club in 2016 and he has matched former Aston Villa manager George Ramsay and Liverpool legend Bob Paisley.

Manchester United legend, Alex Ferguson leads the way with 13 titles and with 11, Ferguson is also the only person to win the Premier League Manager of the Season award more often than Guardiola — with his fifth dragging him further clear of Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger (three each).

Guardiola also claimed the prize after overseeing title-winning campaigns in 2017-18, 2018-19, 2020-21 and 2022-23.

“This award reflects the hard work and excellence of the people at the Club in all departments,” Guardiola was quoted as saying back in May. “I am so proud to be manager of this group of players and work alongside the brilliant coaches and support staff every day.

“Winning four titles in a row is one of the proudest achievements of my career. This is the toughest league in the world and our competitors have played some incredible football.”

Guardiola saw off competition from Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta, Aston Villa’s Unai Emery, Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola and Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp.