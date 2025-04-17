Exciting Airtel Top 8 fixtures to spice up the Easter holidays

* E-tickets available now on Kwenda.co through link; https://shorturl.at/qkBjr or via WhatsApp 0886 785 067; https://shorturl.at/T5WRf

By Duncan Mlanjira

Action in the Airtel Top 8 2025 will spice up the Easter Holidays starting on Saturday when Mighty Wanderers host Karonga United at Kamuzu Stadium; Mzuzu City Hammers facing Civil Service United at Mzuzu Stadium and Silver Strikers up against Moyale on Easter Monday at Silver Stadium.

Tickets are now available that include e-tickets on Kwenda.co through link; https://shorturl.at/qkBjr or via WhatsApp 0886 785 067; https://shorturl.at/T5WRf.

Hard copies are available through filling station outlets — with Blantyre being at Ndirande Energem, Limbe Market Total, Limbe Puma, Kudya Puma, Total Haile Selassie, Kameza Puma and at Kamuzu Stadium.

In Lilongwe, fans can buy the tickets at Bwandilo Puma, Kanengo Puma, Area 18 Puma, Kawale Engender and Acres Gateway Mall.

The Airtel Top 8 2025 kicked off last Saturday between defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets and Creck Sporting Club — a closely contested quarterfinal first leg at Kamuzu Stadium that ended in a goalless draw.

They will play their second leg at a venue and date yet to be communicated while Karonga will host Mighty Wanderers at the Karonga Stadium on Saturday, April 26; Moyale hosting Silver Strikers at Mzuzu Stadium on Saturday May 17 and Mzuzu City Hammers facing Civil Service United on May 18 at a venue also yet to be communicated — with the semi-finals scheduled on June 28 and 29 with the final set on July 12.

Only Nyasa Big Bullets, Mighty Wanderers and Silver Strikers have played in all the seasons of the tournament — which pits top eight teams in the previous season of the TNM Super League.

The honours list in the TNM Super League 2024 had Silver Strikers as champions; Mighty Wanderers as runners-up; Nyasa Big Bullets (3rd place); Mzuzu City Hammers (4th), Civil Service United (5th), Creck Sporting (6th), Karonga United (7th) and Moyale (8th).