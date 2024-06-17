Even Chakwera wants solid answers on what caused the plane crash that killed his Vice-President and the 8 others

* He thus assured Malawians that he has already asked other countries to assist with the investigation

President Lazarus Chakwera has assured Malawians that a thorough and transparent independent investigation will be conducted in order to establish the cause of the plane crash that claimed the life of Vice- President Saulos Chilima and the eight others at Chikangawa forest in Mzimba District last Monday.

Chakwera made the assurance yesterday during the State funeral ceremony for the departed Chilima at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe, saying even himself needs solid answers on what really happened.

He thus assured Malawians that he has already asked other countries to assist with the investigation: “I understand that Malawi Defence Force has its own protocols of conducting investigations, however that alone is not enough.

“Therefore, as of now it is necessary to involve independent investigators so that all Malawians including me should have solid answers on what really happened.

“I humbly implore all Malawians to remain calm and patient, as we will be waiting for the findings of the investigation. I also want to assure you that every Malawian will know the findings of the investigation once completed” he said.

The President emphasised that the four years he has worked with Chilima, he has learnt the virtues of patience, forgiveness, peace and hard work.

Meanwhile, the burial ceremony is underway at Chilima’s home village at Nsipe in Ntcheu and in his speech, Inkosi ya Makosi Gomani V said the death of Impi Chilima is a great loss for he was a humble person who was always available for duty of the country, culture, church and all affairs of the society.

He said Chilima was his great source of counsel, describing him as a source of wisdom and support and he also highlighted Chilima’s love for his country through his mindset of transforming Malawi for the better.

The burial has provided an opportunity and a platform by bringing together Malawians from all walks of life to honour and celebrate Chilima’s life and the legacy and representing the family, Elizabeth Mkandawire Mwanga described the late Chilima as a happy, loving and charitable man.

She extended the family’s gratitude to the government, the international community, the UTM Party, traditional leaders and all Malawians for the support they have rendered to the family.

She said the overwhelming support is a reflection of the impact Chilima had on the people of Malawi and thus appealed to the citizenry to continue embodying his spirit of peace loving and vision of a better Malawi.

The UTM’s director of youth, Penjani Kamlepo — also known as Fredokiss — has stressed the need for its youth members to avoid violence as the country mourns the late Vice-President Dr Saulos Chilima.

Kalua, son to renowned politician, Kamlepo, emphasised that UTM is not a violent party and urged UTM youth to embody the spirit and character of the late Chilima to maintain peace in the country.

He also said no UTM youth should resort to violence during this time of mourning for the late Vice President.—Reporting for MANA by Sellah Singini & Tabbu Kitta Kauye; editing by Maravi Express