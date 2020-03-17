Euro 2020 postponed till 2021 due to Coronavirus

By William Pugh, the sun.co.uk

EURO 2020 has been postponed until next summer after Uefa held crisis talks Tuesday morning amid the worldwide coronavirus outbreak and the decision was made to push the tournament to 2021.

The Norwegian FA tweeted the news at 12:17pm today with official confirmation from Uefa expected imminently.

Euro 2020 was due to start on June 12 in Rome and finish at Wembley exactly a month later.

But it will now take place between June 11 to July 11, 2021.

In a series of three teleconferences that started at 9am president Aleksander Ceferin and his senior lieutenants tried to make sense of the madness and eventually took the tough but expected decision.

Uefa’s flagship international tournament was due to take place across 12 different cities to mark the 60th anniversary of the competition.

This was followed by another meeting with Uefa and its 55 member associations, including the FA.

The final decision was taken as in an attempt to allow next club season to begin as scheduled and be the least disruptive option.

The European governing body were reportedly looking to seek around £275million in compensation if the tournament was moved.

The discussions involved officials from the European Club Association and European League boards as well as a representative of players union FIFPro.