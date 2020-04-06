Eto’o, Drogba disapproves doctors call to test COVID-19 vaccine in Africa

By Muambo Edward, kick442.com

African football legends, Samuel Eto’o and Didier Drogba have not hidden their disgruntlement by angrily hitting back at “racist and contemptuous” calls made by two doctors on French television, calling for the tests on the potential Coronavirus vaccine to be carried out in Africa.

A video of the doctors’ comments was posted on Twitter by Senegalese forward Demba Ba.

“Welcome to the west, where white people believe themselves to be so superior that racism and stupidity become commonplace. TIME TO RISE,” Ba, the former Newcastle United and Chelsea forward commented on Twitter.

There are on going studies on the possibility of using BCG vaccine, that has previously been used as a vaccine for tuberculosis, as a possible preventive vaccine for the COVID19-19.

“If I can be provocative, shouldn’t we do this study in Africa where there are no masks, no treatment, no resuscitation?” Professor Jean-Paul Mira, head of the intensive care unit at the Cochin Hospital in Paris, asked on French television.

“The same as for some AIDS studies where prostitutes try things because we know they are unprotected.”

“You are right. We are currently thinking in parallel about a study in Africa to make this same type of approach with the BCG,” Professor Camille Locht replied.

“There is a tender process that has gone out or is going to go out. We will seriously think about that.

“That doesn’t prevent us from thinking in parallel about a study in Europe and Australia.”

Eto’o’s replied to Ba’s video on Twitter: “Sons of bitches,” the Cameroon legend wrote.

The former Barcelona and Chelsea forward went on to add “You are SH*T. Africa isn’t yours to play with,” the four times African Player of the Year and four times UEFA Champions League winner, said on Instagram.

Ivorian great Didier Drogba has not also hidden his disgruntlement by calling the comments “absurd”.

The 2013 UEFA Champions League winner and two times African Player of the Year, also advocated against the use of African “as guinea pigs.”

“It is inconceivable that we continue to accept this”, the Ivorian wrote on Twitter. “Africa is not a laboratory.”

“I strongly denounce this racist and contemptuous remarks! Help us safe lives in Africa and stop the spread of this virus which is destabilizing the whole world, instead of considering us as guinea pigs. It’s absurd!

“African leaders have the responsibility to protect their people from these heinous plots.”

Vaccines have to go through rigorous testing and development stages before they can be accepted to go into use.

As at now, scientists estimate that it could take about 18 month before a vaccine to prevent the Covid-19 can be put into widespread use.