Establishment of Malawi National Emergency Telecommunications Working Group to ensure availability of resilient and effective emergency systems during disasters

By Duncan Mlanjira

After Malawi faced devastating impacts of severe weather events in recent past, the country’s authorities, led by Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA), initiated the establishment of robust emergency response systems, which led to the formation of a National Emergency Telecommunications Working Group (NETWG).

In order to be in total sync with all stakeholders in the communication industry, MACRA engaged its partners to a workshop today, December 17 at Ryalls Hotel in Blantyre to lay a foundation for a stronger emergency telecommunications system that serves the needs of Malawians in times of crisis — focused on the ultimate goal of saving lives, protecting livelihoods and building a resilient nation.

In his opening remarks, MACRA’s Director of Broadcasting, Zadziko Mankhambo took cognizance that over the past recent years, Malawi has faced devastating impacts of severe weather events, including Cyclones Idai, Kenneth, Eloise, Ana, Gombe, and Cyclone Freddy which hit the country in 2023.

“These disasters have claimed lives, disrupted livelihoods and set back development efforts across our nation,” Mankhambo said. “Cyclone Freddy alone took over 700 lives, left more than 400 people missing, and caused widespread destruction — crippling vital infrastructure, including communication networks.

“During these emergencies, communication plays an essential role. Without it, coordination becomes difficult, emergency services falter, and lives that could have been saved are lost.”

In response to devastation caused by Cyclone Freddy in March last year, MACRA facilitated an emergency operating centre at Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre in collaboration with World Food Programme (WFP), the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA), to coordinate emergency services for rescue teams through reliable communication systems to mitigate effects of the devastation.

MACRA had engaged global regulator, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), which invested 25 satellite radios that DoDMA was to be using in coordinating rescue operations.

This was after many people were still missing after the flash floods that accompanied the Cyclone Freddy after almost five days of torrential rains in Southern Region.

After the five days, the death toll had reached over 326, with over 90,000 people displaced and Mankhambo announced at the workshop today that MACRA — in collaboration with WFP, DoDMA and other partners, went on to undertaken several initiatives to improve the country’s disaster response capabilities.





They include the National Emergency Telecommunications Plan (NETP), that was developed with technical support from the ITU, which “ensures the availability of communication during all phases of disaster risk management while fostering coordination across government, private organizations and communities”.

“During the post-Cyclone Freddy analysis, it became evident that to improve operational-level coordination and strengthen telecommunications resilience, Malawi needs a National Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (NETC).

“As a step toward this goal, the National Emergency Telecommunications Working Group (NETWG) was established, and today, we gather to refine and strengthen its mandate,” Mankhambo said.

He added that the workshop is to finalise and adopt standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the NETWG, which will provide a clear framework for action during disasters.

The NETWG include stakeholders such as Ministry of Information & Digitalisation; DODMA; Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services (DCCMS); WFP); United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF); the Malawi Defense Force (MDF); Malawi Police Service; Malawi Red Cross; Department of Surveys; National Water Resources Authority; Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC); and the telecommunications, broadcasting & postal courier industry.

As a recap, the delegates were taken through the Disaster Management Act and early warning systems, which are essential for proactive risk reduction and reviewed and adopted the Emergency Telecommunications Preparedness Plan, ensuring that their strategies align with national priorities and international best practices.

Also in attendance was Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA), which is to address challenges related to customs clearance and immigration procedures for deploying emergency equipment and support personnel swiftly in times of need.

Mankhambo emphasised that the NETWG “aims to build resilience in Malawi’s telecommunications sector, improve emergency response readiness and create a culture of proactive disaster management”.

“Its functions include mapping emergency telecommunication resources, capacity building, sharing updates, providing policy guidance, facilitating coordination, and incorporating new technologies like drones, satellite communications, and big data.

“Collaboration and coordination are the bedrock of disaster management this I urge all stakeholders —telecommunications operators, government agencies, and development partners — to work together with the unity and determination of a shared purpose.

“Each of us has a role to play in ensuring that Malawi’s telecommunications sector is prepared, robust, and responsive during emergencies.

“Additionally, I call upon telecommunications operators to implement contingency plans to safeguard critical infrastructure and ensure network continuity during disasters.

“This includes establishing network redundancy, priority call routing, and robust early warning systems. Let us prioritize the ratification of international conventions that enable the rapid deployment of emergency telecommunications equipment and personnel.

Ahead and during the Tropical Storm CHIDO, which developed in the Indian Ocean and whose remnants were greatly felt in many parts of the Southern Region, SADC’s Humanitarian & Emergency Operations Centre (SHOC) took note of Malawi’s well preparedness of the cyclone, Meteorological Department was on high alert as it was issuing impact-based warnings for affected districts in the storm’s pathway.

SADC-SHOC also observed that DoDMA had been convening daily meetings after setting up a centralised emergency operation centre (EOC) and that Government activated district response coordination mechanism to scale up the preparedness efforts at the district-level.

“All response sectors, including the drone team, have been activated and are in progress of prepositioning key response stocks in strategic areas in southern Malawi,” observed SADC SHOC on Saturday before CHIDO’s remnants were felt on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department reported on Monday afternoon that Cyclone CHIDO, that influenced strong winds and heavy rainfall over the country, had exited Malawi and at that position, it no longer had influence over Malawi.

In the final update, DCCMS assured the public that it will continue to monitor the movement and strength and potential impacts of any developing storms and cyclones in the South West Indian Ocean region and advise accordingly.