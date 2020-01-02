Essien named in Chelsea’s team of the decade

By John Kwesi Arthur, kick442.com

Former Ghanaian international Michael Essien has been named in Chelsea’s team of the decade according to votes by the team’s fans on the 5th stand on their official app.

Essien was paired alongside Ngolo Kante and the current manager of the club, Frank Lampard in the midfield.

The 4-3-3 formation had Peter Cech in the goalposts; Ivanovic, Cahill, John Terry and Ashley Cole in the defense; Essien, Kante and Lampard in the midfield with Willian, Hazard and Drogba in the attack.

The 37-year old Ghanaian started his career with Liberty Professionals in Ghana before joining Bastia in 2000.

He moved to Lyon in 2003 and finally joined Chelsea in 2005 till 2014. He had a total of 168 appearances with 17 goals for Chelsea.

He won the following honours for the club;

*2 EPL trophies (2005-06 & 2009-20)

*4 FA cups

*1 League Cup

*1 Community Shield

*1 UEFA Champions League (2011-12)

He also had a stint with some top clubs in Europe including Real Madrid, Milan, Panathinaikos and others.

Essien is currently with Sabail in Azerbaijan as a player coach.