Espérance coach lauds electrifying African football stadium atmosphere ahead of 2nd leg encounter against Mamelodi Sundowns

Espérance Sportive de Tunis coach, Miguel Cardoso has heaped praise on the electrifying atmosphere displayed at African football stadiums as he prepares his team to face South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns in the highly anticipated CAF Champions League semi-final second leg fixture this evening.

The highly experienced Portuguese-born was appointed head coach at the four-time African champions in January with the aim of reclaiming their 2019 title which has eluded them ever since.

He was speaking in Pretoria ahead of the clash with Sundowns where they carry a slender 1-0 lead and Cardoso lauded the festive atmosphere experienced in African football stadiums in his first stint coaching on the continent.

“The atmosphere is really great at the stadiums,” he said. “We should give a good image of African football worldwide. African football is now appearing in European countries.

“The last Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) was well received in Portugal and people watched it a lot. I was very happy about the ambiance in Tunis. It was very strong but not aggressive so it was supportive for the teams. I saw great respect from the fans throughout the game.”

An equalling exciting atmosphere is expected on Friday evening when the two sides clash at the 50 000 capacity Loftus stadium.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach, Rhulani Mokwena earlier in the week sent out a call to the Mamelodi Sundowns faithful to come out in their numbers to rally the 2016 champions against their north African counterparts.

“We need our fans to come out in their numbers,” he said. “We need them now more than ever — we need to hear the drum beating and the fans singing and supporting us on Friday.”

To be played at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Esperance’s Yan Sasse’s decisive 41st-minute goal in the first leg set the stage for an intense battle as both teams vie for supremacy.

Mamelodi Sundowns have never lost both games against a single opponent in the knockout phase of the competition and they have lost just one of their last 31 home games in the CAF Champions League (W20 D10) — against CR Belouizdad in April 2021 (0-2).

They are unbeaten at home in the knockout phase of the competition (W6 D7) and would become the first South African side to reach the final three times (after 2001 & 2016).

Esperance could reach their eighth final in the CAF Champions League, their first since 2018-19. They have hit the woodwork four times in the Champions League this season, more than any other side.

The Tunisian side have not conceded a goal in each of their last seven games — their best such run in the competition as they have faced 51 consecutive shots without conceding (11 on target).

Mamelodi Sundowns (126) and Esperance (102) are the two sides with the most 10+ passes sequences in open play in the CAF Champions League this season. The South African side have had the most shots and/or touches in the opposite box following those sequences in this campaign (22).

In the other second leg of the semifinal between Al Ahly of Egypt and and TP Mazembe of the DR Congo, also to be played this evening at Al Salam Stadium in Cairo, the Egyptians are looking for their 12 title.

Following a tense goalless draw in the first leg held in Lubumbashi, both teams are set to renew their battle in what promises to be a fiercely contested encounter.

With their eyes firmly set on securing a spot in the final, Al Ahly and TP Mazembe are prepared to leave it all on the field as they vie for victory.

Al Ahly have won each of their two home games against TP Mazembe in the CAF Champions League — 1-0 in the group stage in 2002, 2-1 in the group stage in 2012 and could become the first side to reach the final in five consecutive editions.

It would be their 17th final overall while no other side has ever reached 10 in the history of the competition (including African Cup of Champions Clubs).

TP Mazembe won their last away game 2-1 against Petro de Luanda of Angola but they have never won consecutive away games in a single edition of the competition.

Al Ahly had only 36.6% possession during the first leg, their lowest percentage in a CAF Champions League game since 2021 against Mamelodi Sundowns (30.2%, 1-1). Conversely, 63.4% is the highest percentage for the Baba Boys since 2020 against Raja Casablanca (66%, won 1-0).—Reporting by CAFonline