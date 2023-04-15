ESCOM resolves misunderstanding with Soche Quarry communities

ESCOM vehicle whose tyres were deflated

* After members of the community attacked ESCOM technicians who were replacing 33kV transformers with 11kV transformers

* To ease challenges the company faces when they lose 33kV transformers due to faults

By Peter Kanjere, ESCOM PRO

Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) has resolved a misunderstanding that arose between the power utility company’s technicians and members of the community at Soche Quarry and Manje areas in Blantyre on April 7.

The members of the community attacked ESCOM technicians who had gone to the area to replace 33kV transformers with 11kV transformers to ease challenges the company faces when they lose 33kV transformers due to faults.

The members of the community, misled into believing that ESCOM was replacing the transformers with weaker ones, deflated tyres of a motor vehicle which the corporation’s employees had used when travelling to the area and they had to be whisked away from the angry mob.

ESCOM regional manager for the South, Gilbert Chodzaza said they resolved the differences during a meeting they had with the area’s Ward Councillor, Lyson Jangale; Group Village Headmen Jumbe, Chiwembe and their subjects at Manje on Wednesday April 12.

“Basically, we were discussing an incident which happened on Good Friday where they stopped our men from replacing 33kV transformers with 11kV transformers,” he said. “The reason for changing is that we are have low stock levels of 33kV transformers.

“More than 90% of our network in Blantyre is 11kV system, so if we have a fault on 33kV transformer, it becomes difficult to replace due to low stocks.

“At Soche, they lost two 33kV transformers but we were only able to give them one, so we thought of converting to the 11kV system and take one of the harvested 33kV transformers to resolve their problem.

“However, subjects were misinformed that the transformer we are removing, looking at the numbers 11kV compared to 33kV, is more powerful but that is not the case.”

Chodzaza said the members of the area assured ESCOM of full support in the works to migrate the lines and change the transformers, adding that the works resumed on Thursday.

“Our men were attacked so they were afraid to go back to the area and do their work, so we wanted the members of the community to assure us of their support for us to do our work. They assured us and our men are back doing their work on the ground,” he said.

The Soche residents, who had stayed for 6 days without supply after chasing the ESCOM employees, thronged the corporation’s office to complain about prolonged outage in the areas in question.

Jangale confirmed the development, saying they have since welcomed back a team from ESCOM that is replacing the transformer.

“We indeed had a fruitful discussion with ESCOM and we explained to the members of the community and they understood the whole issue,” he said.