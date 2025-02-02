ESCOM holds belated commemoration of International Day of the Girl Child 2024

Janet Mzumara, ESCOM’s senior engineer for metering & settlement

By Cosmas Kaunga, ESCOM outreach officer

Under the theme; ‘Girls’ Vision for the Future’, Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) Limited held a belated commemoration of the International Day of the Girl Child 2024 on Friday, January 31, at Mlanda Girls Secondary School in Ntcheu.

The event’s theme was aimed at inspiring the girls to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and seize opportunities in engineering fields — and as part of the commemoration, which falls on October 11 annually — ESCOM donated an assortment of science books and laboratory equipment to the school.

Guest of honour was Janet Mzumara, ESCOM’s senior engineer for metering & settlement, who emphasised the importance of the theme, saying it serves as a powerful reminder that girls everywhere are not only the leaders of tomorrow but are also forces of change today.

She highlighted the immense potential girls possess and the need for support to help them thrive: “Let us take a moment to reflect on the tremendous progress we’ve made in advocating for girls’ rights — access to education, freedom from harmful practices, equal opportunities, and the recognition of their voices.

“However, we must acknowledge that the journey is far from over. While we’ve made great strides, the challenges girls face — locally and globally — remain significant, including poverty, child marriage and gender-based violence.”

She called on parents, teachers, community leaders and corporate entities to play a role in empowering girls, saying: “ESCOM’s commitment to supporting girls’ education, particularly in STEM fields through scholarships, is an excellent example of how organisations can partner with communities to provide the necessary tools and opportunities for girls to shape their futures.”

On her part, the school’s headteacher, Mrs Saka, thanked ESCOM for choosing her school to host the commemoration, saying: “The motivational speeches delivered today will go a long way in helping our girls align their career paths.

“Here at Mlanda School, we believe that girls have the potential to become leaders and contribute to the country’s economic growth.”

The school’s science teacher, Mr. Kakunga, said the institution offers mentorship activities to guide students in choosing science-related careers: “We also encourage our learners to participate in science fairs at the national level, where they can showcase their innovation and creativity.

“In 2023, we developed an incubation innovation that won first place at the national science fair,” he said.

Youthful female ESCOM engineers, Tamandani Zinyawo and Bertha Kamgunda, who benefited from ESCOM scholarships, delivered motivational presentations to encourage the girls to develop self-confidence.

Kamgunda urged the students to overcome self-doubt, saying: “You must believe in yourself and fight any doubts that may arise. Girls are just as capable of achieving greatness as boys are.”

Zinyawo shared how the scholarship had helped her attain her education with ease: “Thanks to the ESCOM scholarship, I didn’t have to worry about school fees or upkeep allowances, as ESCOM covered all of these costs, allowing me to focus entirely on my studies.

“What makes the ESCOM scholarship unique is that after graduation, the Corporation offers you a job. I am thrilled to be working with ESCOM now that I’ve graduated,” she said.

On behalf of the students, Head Girl, Fatsani Chibwana expressed gratitude for ESCOM’s generous donation: “In the past, we’ve struggled with inadequate resources, including books.

“Your donation will go a long way in helping us excel. The career talk we’ve received today has inspired us and broadened our horizons. We now feel confident that we can succeed in engineering and related fields,” she said.

Also present was Education Secretary for the Nkhoma Synod, Rev. Baziwel Banda, who expressed gratitude to ESCOM for choosing Mlanda to host the belated commemoration: “We are deeply indebted to ESCOM for selecting our school among many others in Malawi for this important event.

The event was a significant step in encouraging young girls to pursue careers in STEM and recognise their potential to shape the future.