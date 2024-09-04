ESCOM establishing cause of nation-wide electricity system shutdown

Maravi Express

Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) alerts the public that it experienced a system shutdown at 11h42 today September 4 and is “yet to establish the cause of the country-wide loss of the power supply”.

“Consequently, most parts of the country do not have electricity supply,” said the public notice from Management. “We have since stepped up our efforts to restore power supply in the shortest time possible.

“We regret any inconvenience the system shutdown may cause [and] we will keep you updated on the restoration efforts.”