ESCOM donates 3,000 seedlings to Tikondane Group of Lilongwe

McDowel Kumatso presents the tree seedlings to T/A Maliri

By Peter Kanjere, ESCOM PRO

Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) — in recognition that in the course of doing their work of supplying electricity use natural resources such as trees and that they need to be replaced — the national power utility company has donated 3,000 seedlings to Tikondane Women’s Group at Nasala Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Maliri in Lilongwe on Friday.

ESCOM held the symbolic handover of the seedlings at Nasala Primary School that also marked as an extension of activities celebrating the International Women’s Day, which fell on March 8.

ESCOM’s customer services manager for the Central Region, McDowel Kumatso presented the donation to the group where he emphasised the need for more trees to prevent soil erosion on the river banks as this also indirectly affects their service delivery.

“However, let me take advantage of this occasion to bemoan increasing cases of vandalism of ESCOM assets,” he said. “It is the responsibility of all members of the community to protect these assets.

“Even if we are not connected to electricity, the entire community gets affected when there is no electricity access due to vandalism.”

On behalf of the group, Bernadetter Fositala said they were determined to play their part in afforestation by planting more trees taking advantage of the rainy season.

While T/A Maliri hailed ESCOM for the donation of the seedlings, saying they would go a long way in complementing his area’s effort to plant more trees and conserve the environment.

Ministry of Gender was also represented at the ceremony by Ronald Phiri, who urged traditional leaders to play a leading role in ending gender-based violence and discrimination, adding that women have a huge role to play in socio economic development.

Phiri cited legal instruments such as Gender Equality Act, Deceased Estate Act, Prevention of Domestic Violence Act and National Gender Policy that are meant to protect women.

Meanwhile, construction company, Mota Engil’s communications specialist, Thomas Chafunya has said they were on mission to work with government and other organizations in conserving environment by among others taking part in planting trees in the country.

He made the remarks after Portuguese construction company donated 1,200 fruit trees to Lilongwe City Council to be planted in some schools located in the Capital City.

Chafunya said his company was devoted to take part in country’s activities, hence its commitment to support in conserving environment.

“Mota Engil is obliged to be part and parcel of various activities that take place in the country and we are now open to work with government and other stakeholders in conserving environment in order to help in creating sustainable future of our country.

“Our commitment in Malawi is just the same as what we do in other countries where we do different environmental conservation programs such as water treatment and clean up exercises,” he said.

Asked what motivated Mota Engil to donate trees to Lilongwe City Council, Chafunya said it was their response to Greening Lilongwe campaign which the Council was implementing.

“We have made the donation as one way of responding to the call from Mayor’s office asking for support towards the campaign, which is aiming at restoring the environment in the Capital City.

“The trees that we have donated are intended to be planted in some schools within the City,” Chafunya said.

Lilongwe City Mayor, Richard Banda applauded Mota Engil for its timely donation of the tree seedlings, saying it is a blessing as they launched Greening Lilongwe Campaign almost three months ago and “are so happy to see that the campaign is being well supported by companies and organizations”.

The trees are expected to be planted in five primary schools within the Capital City — Chimutu, Mkwichi, Chatuwa, Kalonga and Chilambula, according to the Mayor.—Additional reporting by By Moses Nyirenda, MANA