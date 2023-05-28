* He received the most combined votes from the public and a Premier League panel

* He joined Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund last summer to help the club win a third successive top-flight title

BBC Sport

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland has become the first player to win the Premier League player and young player of the year awards in the same season.

The 22-year-old striker’s 36 goals have seen him break the Premier League record for most goals in a season with an overall 52 goals during the campaign.

“I am honoured to have become the first player to win both awards in the same season — thank you to everyone who voted for me,” said Haaland.

Haaland, who received the most combined votes from the public and a Premier League panel, joined City from Borussia Dortmund last summer and has helped the club win a third successive top-flight title.

He has already been named the Football Writers Association men’s footballer of the year and the Norway international said: “It has been an incredible first season in the Premier League and lifting the trophy last weekend in front of our fans at the Etihad was a very special moment for me.”

City are also on course for the Treble as they will face Manchester United in the FA Cup final on June 3 before playing Inter Milan in the Champions League final on June 10.

“These awards would not have been possible without my amazing team-mates, the manager and all of the staff at the club who help me perform on the pitch,” Haaland said. “Now we have two more finals to go and we want to finish the season strong.”

Wikipedia records that Erling Braut Haaland — the Urban East Norwegian — was born July 21, 2000 and is considered one of the best players in the world; holding the record for the most goals scored by a player in a single Premier League season.

He is known for his speed, strength, positioning, and finishing inside the box, he came through the Norwegian youth system through to the senior level playing for Bryne’s reserve and senior teams.

He then moved to Molde in 2017 (also playing for their reserve team), with whom he spent two seasons before signing with Austrian Bundesliga side Red Bull Salzburg in January 2019 where he won two league titles and one Austrian Cup.

In December 2019, he moved to German Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund where he won the DFB-Pokal in 2020-21 and in the summer of 2022, he transferred to Manchester City for a fee of £51.2 million — winning the Premier League title in his debut season.

Haaland has won several individual awards and broken various records during his career. During 2019-20 season with Salzburg, he became the first teenager to score goals in five consecutive UEFA Champions League matches.

He was the top scorer of the Champions League for 2020-21 season in which he won the Golden Boy award in 2020 and was named Bundesliga Player of the Season in 2021 as well as being included in the FIFA FIFPro World XI IN 2021 and 2022.

With Manchester City, he has also broken Premier League records, including most goals scored in a season, the quickest individual to score two, three and four hat-tricks, and the first player in the league’s history to score hat-tricks in three consecutive home games.

Haaland has represented Norway at various youth levels in which he won the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup and the Golden Boot — after scoring a record nine goals in a single match. He made his senior international debut in September 2019.—Additional info from Wikipedia by Maravi Express