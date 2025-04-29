Episodes of localised heavy rains expected along lakeshore areas due to easterly winds

* Managing Rain Waters Association of Malawi calls for proper management of drainage systems and water ways to avoid water obstructions

* Due to forecasted cold weather, people should also stay away from rivers and streams as they may rise rapidly and become dangerous

By Petro Mkandawire, MANA

Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services (DCCMS) alerts people along the lakeshore areas to expect episodes of localised heavy rains from yesterday up to May 4 due to easterly winds.

A statement from DCCMS issued yesterday says heavy rains are expected to spread to many areas from Friday and over the weekend accompanied by Mwera winds which will blow on lake Malawi and other water bodies.

“Expect mostly cool and partly cloudy conditions with isolated rains mainly over northern areas,” says the statement. “Generally, partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions coupled with chances of rain and a significant drop in day time temperatures due to the influence of moist south easterlies.”

Meanwhile, Managing Rain Waters Association of Malawi (MRWAM) has urged people to properly manage drainage systems and water ways to avoid water obstructions.

“Due to forecasted cold weather, people should also stay away from rivers and streams as they may rise rapidly and become dangerous,” says Executive Director, Edmond Kwasula.

“We are also urging people with asthma to take extra care this week as minimum temperature may drop down significantly over the week.”

Last week, the country experienced cloudy and cool conditions with isolated rains spreading across many areas as episodes of heavy rainfall were recorded particularly over northern regions.

The highest 24-hour rainfall was reported in Karonga, where Kabale Lyamayolo recorded 124.3mm on April 22.