Environmental management trust LCBMT calls for responsible stewardship of Mulanje Mountain as it is declared a World Heritage Site

By Duncan Mlanjira

The Lake Chilwa Basin Management Trust (LCBMT) contends that while the designation of Mulanje Mountain as a World Heritage Site marks a major achievement, it also brings an added layer of responsibility towards its preservation to maintain its new status.

At the 47th session of the World Heritage Committee meeting held yesterday at the United Nations Educational, Scientific & Cultural Organization (UNESCO) headquarters in Paris, France, the UN agency declared Mulanje Mountain a World Heritage Site.

The prestigious designation underscores the mountain’s exceptional natural value and importance to global biodiversity and in joining the nation to celebrate this landmark accolade, the LCBMT maintains that “under international law and UNESCO guidelines, activities such as mining and unchecked development within the designated area are subject to strict oversight”.

“The protections call for vigilance and coordination among stakeholders to ensure compliance and safeguard the mountain’s integrity,” says LCBMT chairperson, Dr. Clement Chilima in a statement.

Thus the LCBMT recommends for “transparent and inclusive governance of the heritage zone; strengthened community-based monitoring and reporting mechanisms and alignment of traditional stewardship practices with formal conservation frameworks”.

LCBMT also calls for “comprehensive campaigns to ensure all stakeholders understand the significance and obligations of World Heritage status” — while emphasising that this recognition should be celebrated “not only with pride, but also with responsibility and resolve”.

“Mount Mulanje’s legacy is now part of humanity’s shared heritage — it must be protected with vigilance, accountability, and enduring respect.”

Chilima further said accolade is “a well deserved recognition of Mulanje Mountain’s ecological richness and cultural significance” and that the “historic milestone reflects tireless dedication of local communities, conservation advocates, and government partners — who have safeguarded the mountain’s legacy across generations”.

“We particularly commend the pivotal role of the Mulanje Mountain Conservation Trust in collaboration with the Department of Forestry, whose sustained leadership, technical expertise, and community engagement have been instrumental in securing this recognition.

“The commitment to protecting biodiversity, supporting local livelihoods and shaping sound management practices exemplifies the stewardship required to preserve a site of such global value,” says Chilima.

Early this month, Carl Bruessow — Executive Director of the Mulanje Mountain Conservation Trust (MMCT) — predicted that Mulanje had the potential to be declared World Heritage Site at a meeting held on July 1 at Chitakale Teacher Development Centre that attracted civil society organizations (CSOs) working in the environment and natural resources management sector.

Coordination Union for Rehabilitation of the Environment (CURE) posted on its official Facebook page that a coalition of national and district-based CSOs “established a committee that will spearhead advocacy efforts aimed at conserving the Mulanje Mountain”.

“The initiative seeks to engage a wide range of stakeholders, including government officials, local communities, the media, and the general public,” says the report. “The move comes amid growing concerns over proposed bauxite mining activities on the mountain — a development that threatens the integrity of the ecosystem and poses potential health risks to the surrounding communities.”

The report thus quoted MMCT Executive Director Carl Bruessow, underscoring “the exceptional value of Mount Mulanje as a national and regional treasure [and] its unique biodiversity, including endemic species and distinct geological features, which make it a vital hub for tourism and a potential World Heritage Site”.

CURE also reported that Mulanje District Council invited the CSOs to participate in environmental & social impact assessment (ESIA) consultations for the proposed bauxite mining project on the Linje and Lichenya plateaus.

“Discussions focused on the anticipated risks, environmental impacts, and proposed mitigation measures,” said the report. “The mining company, Akatsiwiri Mineral Resources Limited, has engaged Bigpot Consulting to conduct the ESIA in accordance with regulations set by the Malawi Environment Protection Authority, which require environmental assessments for all projects with potential ecological impacts.”

CURE quotes Rasheed Malandula — Wildlife and Environmental Society of Malawi (WESM) branches coordinator — emphasising the importance of united action, saying: “We must stand in solidarity to protect the Mount Mulanje Biosphere Reserve from degradation. Mining activities would have devastating effects on the mountain’s ecosystem and biodiversity.”

The CSO-led initiative is being chaired and supported by the WESM, which includes a wide range of organisations such as CURE, Centre for Environmental Policy and Advocacy, Malawi Environment Endowment Trust, WeForest, One Acre Fund, Children of Hope, Point of Progress, Mulanje Youth Organisation, and the Mulanje Mountain Conservation Trust.

“As efforts to conserve Mount Mulanje intensify, civil society is calling for transparency, inclusive consultation, and the prioritisation of long-term environmental sustainability over short-term economic gain.

“The mountain stands not only as a symbol of Malawi’s natural beauty but also as a lifeline for the thousands who depend on its resources.”

Soon after the news from Paris yesterday, CURE Executive Director, Charles Mkoka told Times360Malawi that the World Heritage designation “is a significant achievement, especially as we observe the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration.

“As CURE, we are thrilled with this recognition and the opportunity it brings for enhanced conservation efforts,” Mkoka is quoted as saying.

The call by the Lake Chilwa Basin Management Trust (LCBMT) for responsible stewardship of Mulanje Mountain as a World Heritage Site, should be the next course of action for the CSOs working in the environment and natural resources management sector.

Especially LCBMT’s emphasis that “under international law and UNESCO guidelines, activities such as mining and unchecked development within the designated area are subject to strict oversight”.

On its part, the Malawi Tourism Council described the UNESCO declaration as a “long-awaited recognition which is not just a national win, but a regional triumph — affirming Mulanje’s outstanding natural, cultural, and scientific value to humanity.

“Let’s preserve, promote, and protect it for generations to come,” says Malawi Tourism Council — adding that the majestic Mulanje Mountain as the UNESCO World Heritage Sites list, joins Lake Malawi National Park and Chongoni Rock Art “as Malawi’s global treasures”.