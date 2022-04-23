English Premiership and other major European leagues to be suspended in November to accommodate 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup

* Matchday 16 games falling on the weekend of November 12-13 are set to be suspended a week before



By Duncan Mlanjira

With the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup set to run from November 21 to December 18, the most watched European League by Malawians — the English Premiership — will be suspended for the duration of the global tournament.

This is the first-ever FIFA World Cup to be played in the Middle East, and also the first to be played in the Northern Hemisphere’s winter months of November and December.

The FIFA World Cup is always been held in the summer months of June and July and the 2022 Qatar fiesta surely brings major changes in all European leagues such as the La Liga (Spain), Bundesliga (Germany), Ligue 1 (France) and Serie A (Italy).

The English Premiership is the most followed by Malawians through DStv’s SuperSport channels and the changes are a great relief as the football fans eagerly await the global showpiece that brings an array of world class talent from all the major European leagues — providing the most thrilling distillation of ‘The Beautiful Game’.

As the 2022 Qatar World Cup begins on November 21, the English Premiership final round of fixtures of Matchday 16 — games falling on the weekend of November 12-13 — are set to be suspended a week before.

This will be the call-up period for international coaches that will begin on November 14 to select their best squads.

The English Premiership season will be adjusted slightly to accommodate the tournament, with the opening day now set to take place on the earlier date of August 6.

The Qatar World Cup final match shall be played on December 18, meaning there won’t be much time for Premier League players to recover since Boxing Day, December 26, marks the resumption of the 2022-23 season.

Due to the adjustments, the Premier League campaign will end later than usual on May 28 and other leagues which run from August to May are expected to follow a similar schedule to the Premier League’s.

The UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League will also have adjusted schedules to accommodate the World Cup.

The Champions League will complete its qualifying rounds by the end of August, while the group stage will be crammed into the time from September 6-7 until November 1-2.

The knockout phase of the competition will resume as usual in February 2023 after the World Cup but the final will only be held on June 10, 2023 — with the Conference League’s final on June 7 and the Europa League’s final on May 31.

All these schedules will be beamed on SuperSport through DStv and GOtv as well as accessed on MyDStv and MyGOtv app.

