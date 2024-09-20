English Premier League Open Window on GOtv this weekend

* Don’t miss out on any of the action that awaits in the English top-flight with your best friend in football, GOtv by your side



* Even better, sign up or upgrade to GOtv Supa+ today to get the best of the Premier League delivered right into the comfort of your home

Maravi Express

Best football friend GOtv Malawi is giving out an all-weekend pass September 21-22 to the English Premier League though GOtv.

In a statement, GOtv Malawi entices fans “not to miss out on any of the action that awaits in the English top-flight with your best friend in football, GOtv by your side”.

“Even better, sign up or upgrade to GOtv Supa+ today to get the best of the Premier League delivered right into the comfort of your home.”

The line up of matches tomorrow are:

* 13:30: West Ham United v Chelsea

* 16:00: Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers

* 16:00: Fulham v Newcastle United

* 16:00: Leicester City v Everton

* 16:00: Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth

* 16:00: Southampton v Ipswich Town

* 16:00: Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford

* 18:30: Crystal Palace v Manchester United

Sunday 22 September

* 15:00: Brighton & Hove Albion v Nottingham Forest

* 17:30: Manchester City v Arsenal

The highlight for tomorrow is Liverpool being at home to Bournemouth – with the prolific Egyptian Mohamed Salah looking to continue his goal scoring antics – while the day closes with Crystal Palace hosting Manchester United at Selhurst Park.

The Red Devils are a shaky prospect away from home and the Eagles could spring a surprise tomorrow evening if Erik ten Hag’s side do not bring their ‘A’ game to London.

This is a key clash for the visitors, who suffered a humbling 0-3 loss to archrivals Liverpool before the international break and need a statement performance to ease the fears of fans.

In addition, new signing Manuel Ugarte will likely make his debut in midfield… and hopefully do a better job than ‘Calamity’ Casemiro managed against Liverpool.

On Sunday, the Citizens and the Gunners will meet at the Etihad Stadium late afternoon and fans have a front-row ticket to see these superb teams battle for three potentially crucial points in the title race.

Man City are chasing an unprecedented 5th successive Premier League crown, but Arsenal are determined to usurp them – making this clash a must-win for Mikel Arteta and his charges if they are to truly step up to the level attained by Pep Guardiola’s team in the past four years.

Starting out early on tomorrow afternoon, Chelsea will head to the London Stadium for a derby clash with West Ham United. The Blues have shown signs of great promise under Enzo Maresca, but the wily Julen Lopetegui will set out a cohesive and coordinated Hammers team that will be hard to break down.

The City v Arsenal clash aside, fans should look forward to a battle between Brighton & Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest as the Seagulls — led by young manager Fabian Hurzeler — have been one of the revelations of the season thus far and will back themselves to beat a Forest side which is widely expected to battle against relegation this term.

“Make yourself at home with GOtv by your side to enjoy the best of English football that the world has to offer,” says GOtv Malawi. “Where have you been? We’ve been waiting for you.

“Come back to GOtv and stay connected, make sure you don’t miss out on the drama, entertainment and emotion that awaits. Get involved with football entertainment that brings the world to you. GOtv, love it!”