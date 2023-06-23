Energy sector still facing challenges

Nkula Power Station

By Tione Andsen, MANA

Ministry of Energy has admitted that despite making strides in the energy sector in the country significant challenges remain.

The Ministry’s director of electricity, Million Mafuta said this Wednesday during the official launch of the Promoting Equitable Access to Clean Energy (PEACE) project at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC in Lilongwe, saying many individuals living in rural and peri-urban areas heavily rely on traditional energy sources such as biomass and charcoal — leading to adverse environmental and health impacts.

Mafuta further said the scarcity of modern and clean energy sources does not only inhibit the country’s development potential by adversely affecting education standards, healthcare quality, and the growth of our industries but places a huge burden on women, youths and girls.

The Director said the project offers hope and would contributes to the country’s energy situation transformation by ensuring equitable access to clean and sustainable energy sources for all, as enshrined in and Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) number 7.

“The next 3 and a half years, the project will implement a series of interventions aimed at achieving the following outputs to enhance the capacities of civil society organizations (CSOs) to influence the local, national, and regional policy and legal frameworks within the energy sector,” he said.

He added that by empowering CSOs to actively participate in shaping energy policies, the project would ensure that the voices of the people are heard, and their needs are met.

He said the project will strengthen the capacities of CSOs to demand more transparency and hold the government and energy sector operators accountable.

“Accountability is the cornerstone of good governance, and it is through such measures that we can foster trust and ensure that our energy sector operates with integrity and fairness,” he said.

The project contributes to the government’s effort on access to clean energy as highlighted in the MW2063 on pillar II (under Investment in Power Generation and Access); National Energy Policy 2018 (Priority I: Electricity); and the National Climate Change Management Policy, 2016 (policy priority 3.2: climate change mitigation).

Mafuta expressed his appreciation to the European Union (EU) for availing the support of Euros 1.2 million for the implementation of this project in the energy sector and Oxfam for pumping in Euros 133,333 and its consortium members Centre for Environmental Policy Advocacy (CEPA) and Civil Society Network on Climate Change (CISONECC).

Country Director for Oxfam in Malawi, Lingalireni Mihowa said the project would promote advocacy and communities would be supported in terms of resources, training and sensitization on the importance of using electricity for heating and cooking.

She noted that the project has come at the right time when the country was struggling to cope up with climatic challenges and interrupt power generation and supply.

EU delegation to Malawi-head of cooperation, Ivo Hoefkens said the Union has committed its development programmes for the country to improve the energy sector, saying Malawi cannot attain its development agenda without vibrant energy sector with key strides to promote clean energy.

The project would benefit 832,000 households in Salima, Lilongwe and Blantyre.