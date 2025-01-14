Energy Minister Matola facilitates dedicated computer system for NOCMA’s wet cargo processing at Songwe Border

* As well as Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) border office being equipped with five new computers

* Special IT specialists have been deployed on-site to ensure continuous system functionality

* The streamlined process enables fuel tanker clearance within 10 minutes during transit on Saturday, January 11

By Duncan Mlanjira

Minister of Energy, Ibrahim Matola, who oversaw the arrival of over 100 fuel tankers at Songwe Border on Saturday — which was procured from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) through a Government-to-Government (G-to-G) arrangement facilitated by Kenya — also some facilitated strategic technical upgrades at the border post.

This include a dedicated computer system that has been allocated exclusively for National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA) to process wet cargo processing; Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) border office being equipped with five new computers while special IT specialists have been deployed on-site to ensure continuous system functionality.

Matola reported this on his Facebook page, saying the streamlined process now enables truck clearance within 10 minutes during transit, which he witnessed when he oversaw the arrival of the fuel tankers from Tanzania’s Tanga Port.

The over 100 fuel tankers that passed through the Songwe Border post is part of the about 1,409 trucks carrying a total of 51 million litres that are expected to enter the country from Tanga.

Matola said the personal inspection “was crucial to ensure seamless border operations and provide immediate governmental intervention if needed”.

“I am delighted to report that the coordinated efforts between all border agencies have yielded exceptional results, with fuel tankers now steadily crossing into Malawi. This development marks a significant milestone in stabilising our national fuel supply.”

The other measures he facilitated to optimise the clearance process, include all border agencies been implemented with comprehensive operational improvements, that include enhanced personnel deployment.

He indicated that four specialised MRA officers have been assigned to manage fuel-related documentation; immigration services are providing expedited processing for tanker drivers and that Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) has designated dedicated officers for quality assurance with weighbridge operations having been optimised for swift processing.

On cross-border coordination, the Tanzanian authorities have established a specialised desk for G-to-G fuel transactions; comprehensive registration systems are now operational at both border checkpoints with daily statistical reports tracking all arrivals and clearances.

“Regular communication channels have been established between both countries’ border teams,” the Minister said. “This efficient system demonstrates our government’s commitment to resolving the fuel supply challenges while maintaining strict regulatory compliance.

“The smooth operation at Songwe border represents a significant step forward in our energy security initiatives.

“The increased efficiency and coordination between all agencies involved are already showing positive results, and we expect this to significantly improve fuel availability across the country in the coming weeks.”

Matola, who was retained in the Cabinet in the same portfolio in the Cabinet reshuffle made on New Year’s Day, chairs the Coordinating Committee to facilitate and execute all aspects of this G-to-G policy, which President Lazarus Chakwera constituted in the face of the fuel crisis that has rippled across the country since towards the end of 2024.

Other members of the committee include Ministers of Finance, Trade & Industry, Justice, Foreign Affairs, Cabinet Secretary, the Governor of the Reserve Bank, the Attorney General, the Director General of the Procurement Authority, and the chief executive officers of NOCMA and Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA).

In accepting President Chakwera’s decision to reappoint him, Matola assured Malawians that his Ministry’s focus “remains clear” that among the energy needs is to “implement sustainable solutions to stabilise our fuel supply chain.







He stressed that the energy sector “stands at a crucial juncture in Malawi’s development story” and that in his previous tenure, they made “significant strides in expanding our power generation capacity and improving distribution networks”.

“However, the journey towards universal access to reliable, sustainable, and affordable energy continues — I recommit myself to this vital mission with renewed determination.

“Our focus remains clear — ensuring consistent fuel availability nationwide, expanding rural electrification, diversifying our energy mix, attracting investment in renewable energy, and strengthening our power infrastructure.

“We will work tirelessly to ensure that fuel shortages and queues become a thing of the past, while building a more resilient energy sector for all Malawians.

Chakwera pledged on News Year’s Day that configured Cabinet “will work harder than ever to make Malawians’ lives better this year and beyond”.