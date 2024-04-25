Embracing commercialization is one key step to achieve a sustainable and well-governed football league—TNM CEO

* This speaks to symbiotic relationship between football development and sponsorship



By Duncan Mlanjira

At the unveiling of the increase of sponsorship of the TNM Super League yesterday by 350% from K150 million to K500 million, TNM Plc Chief Executive Officer, Michel Hebert said they believe that “despite the current difficult and unstable economic environment, an enhanced sponsorship platform befits the country’s game of football”.

“Such a platform, which we have been proudly providing in our 17 years of partnership with Super League of Malawi (SULOM), would enable teams to embrace commercialization of the beautiful game of football.

“Commercialization would entail clubs and other key football stakeholders working tirelessly together to implement various market-shaping initiatives that boost revenues to create a sustainable platform on which to further develop football standards in Malawi.

“If we are serious about elevating our football standards and infrastructure, then we must never fear making the right investments. Starting to embrace commercialization will be one key step towards achieving a sustainable and well governed national league.

“This speaks to symbiotic relationship between football development and sponsorship. Football development cannot occur in a vacuum without sponsorship. At the same time, sponsorship is attracted by the potential of the game to develop further.

“Today, we at TNM are back to reiterate our commitment towards the game,” Hebert said as he went on to unpack the increased to K500 million of which the winner shall receive K100 million — up from K40 million last season.

The runners-up shall go home with K40 million and third place at K30 million and the increase comes upward adjustments in all prize categories and administration funds including team subventions.

“The decision to increase the sponsorship is designed to elevate the stature of Malawi football to a higher level by matching the demands of the modern game of football with requisite financial and technical resources,” Hebert said.

On top of this, TNM also introduced e-ticketing through Mpamba mobile money service and Hebert said the innovation is TNM’s fulfillment of long-standing commitment to apply their mobile network technology platform in improving the standards of football in Malawi, particularly its infrastructure.

“We are pleased to announce that the 2024 season marks the beginning of a new era for football fans as TNM has launched its electronic ticketing solution.

“Our e-ticketing solution uses TNM’s mobile money platform Mpamba and deploys its Mpamba-linked debit card to facilitate smart access to football games, instantly eradicating the need to carry cash to the stadium.

“Obviously carrying cash has many downsides, including the risk of catching contagious diseases. Furthermore, the introduction of e-ticketing lays a solid foundation for a seamless transition to cashless payments.

“The further good news about the Mpamba debit card is that it provides value to Malawians beyond the game of football. It can be used to transact at and bank automatic teller machine (ATM) and point of sale (POS) devices across the country.

“This card provides access to digital financial services to anyone with a TNM Mpamba Wallet for them to use on any Mpamba services, including paying for goods and services.”

In conclusion, Hebert affirmed TNM’s commitment “to remain a reliable and trusted partner of football in Malawi.

“Over the last 17 years, TNM remained a faithful and staunch ally of Malawi football, resulting in major transformations in the game. The next decades will see us applying mobile technology to further catalyze Malawi football into the next big thing.

“As we embark on the next chapter, we promise to continue evolving together with the game, while elevating Malawi football at the international level.

“Our hope is that you will join in supporting TNM as we continue this exciting journey, and help improve the lives of fellow Malawians.

The TNM Super League 2024 is going into its Week 4 with Mighty Wanderers at the top with 7 points tying with runners-up Silver Strikers but separated on goal difference.

On third place are Moyale Barracks with 6 points sharing with Mzuzu City Hammers (4th) and Creck Sporting (5th) as separated through goal difference while defending champions, Nyasa Big Bullets — who stumbled with two draws before beating Chitipa United 3-1 last Sunday, are 6th.

With the new prize money package just announced, the race to dethrone the 2023 title holders, Nyasa Big Bullets is expected to be intense.

Big Bullets are gunning for their 18th title since the top flight league was formed in 1986 and the 6th consecutive of the TNM Super League titles.

Nyasa Big Bullets won a historic quadruple last season — the TNM Super League, FDH Bank Cup, Castel Challenge Cup, the Airtel Top 8 as well as the season opener, the FAM NBS Bank Charity Shield 2023, which they defended in this year’s edition after beating Silver Strikers through post-match penalties.

Formerly named Bata Bullets, Total Bullets and Bakili Bullets, the defending champions have won the Super League title for 17 times — as inaugural champions in 1986, followed by 1991, 1992, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2020-21, 2022 and 2023.

The Super League was created in 1986 and was first sponsored by Gillet Nacet, which was composed of eight teams — five from Blantyre & Districts Football League (BDFL) and three from Lilongwe & Districts Football League (LDFL).

Silver Strikers follow as most winners — 8 (1993, 1994, 1996, 2008, 2010, 2011–12, 2012-13 and 2013 while Bullets arch rivals Mighty Wanderers won it six times (1990, 1995, 1997, 1998, 2006 and 2017).

Defunct ESCOM United won it twice (2007, 2010–11); and once by Admarc Tigers, now known as Mighty Tigers (1989); Civo United ((1987); defunct MDC United (1988) and Kamuzu Barracks (2016).