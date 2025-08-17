Elite athletes express their delight in Standard Bank Be More Race 2025 standards

* This year’s race standards were international — it really felt like competing at any stage on the international tracks abroad

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi’s elite athletes have commended Standard Bank Plc for upgrading the Be More Race 2025 to international athletics standards using race tracking and timing technology.

The top three winners — champion Chikondi Mwanyali, runner-up Kefasi Kasteni and 3rd-placed Fostina Mbeba — gave their thumbs up to 21km Be More Race during a post-race press conference attended by Sports Minister Uchizi Mkandawire and Standard Bank Plc Chief Executive, Phillip Madinga — agreeing that this year’s standards surpassed previous races and helped make the outcomes indisputable and credible.

“This year’s race standards were international — it really felt like competing at any stage on the international tracks abroad,” said Kefasi Kasteni, a Malawi Defence Force (MDF) officer, who added that upgrading the Be More Race using latest tracking technologies helped eliminate disputes and doubts that arose in previous races about the accuracy of the races.

The 2025 champion Chikondi Mwanyali — returning to win the race in the third consecutive year — said the upgrade of race management technologies by Standard Bank provided a level-playing field for all athletes.

“The upgrades made this year’s race more professional. We also noted that the change of routes to flatter terrains gave everyone an equal opportunity to prove themselves in terms of speed, hence the competition was very stiff.

“Only 5 seconds separated the top three winners, and that speaks volumes about how competitive and tough this year’s race has been,” said Mwanyali, adding that he owed his dominance in the three previous races to discipline and hard work.

“I ensure that I am consistent in my training routines, refrain from alcohol and smoking, and respect the advice I receive from my coaches,” said the champ.

On the women’s winners part, Fostina Mbeba said she owed her success to discipline and listening to her coaches: “Let me take this opportunity to encourage girls to work hard in athletics and join me in winning more medals. I am your inspiration, and you can learn from me,” she said.

Chief Executive, Phillip Madinga promised that the Be More Race 2026 will be bigger and more innovative, saying the bank has engaged Athletics Malawi and other race stakeholders on efforts aimed at developing athletics at regional and district level and also how to make Be More Race nationally representative.

“We thank our customers for their unwavering support over the years and promise to review our race plan,” he said. “We will consider what it may take to take the mini races back to Blantyre and Mzuzu ahead of the main races.

“In addition, we are also exploring about a national marathon involving everyone from the grassroots,” said Madinga.

Mwanyali, a Civo Athletics Club member, retained the 21km Standard Bank Be More Race men’s category finishing in a time of 1:06:25hrs — but failing to beat his last year’s time 1:06:00 and his own record he attained in 2023 edition of 1:05:45.

The second place identified a new title holder, Kefasi Kasteni in a time of 1:06:30 — displacing Mphatso Nadolo, who took 6th place, and who finished the 2024 edition in 1:06:34 against 2023’s 1:05:52.

Chancy Master came 3rd in 2024 in 1:7:50 against 2023’s 1:06:06 and this year’s 3rd place was taken by Thomas Chunga in 1:06:35 with Brake Mwamphanthe on 4th (1:07:04) and Allan Chirwa on 5th (1:07:23).

The 2025 edition’s women’s category has identified a new champion, Fostina Mbemba, who finished in 1:21:35 beating Teleza Master from the title she attained in a time of 1:24:22 — against 2023’s 1:23:45 when she came 4th.

This time she has finished 5th in who also failed to break her record in the 2024 race finishing in a time of 1:24:26 while Enifa Kaponda retained the 3rd place in a time of 1:23:08 — and becoming her personal best as she finished 1:31:34 in 2024 edition.

The champions received K1.6 million with K1.2 million and K1 million going to runners-up and 3rd place respectively in both categories

At the prize presentation, a minute of silence was observed at prize presentation in tribute to Standard Bank Board chairperson, late Christopher Ambrose Kapanga, who sadly passed on in a sudden death on August 9, who would have presided over yet another milestone in the Bank Be More Race journey.