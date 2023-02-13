Electricity supply system still in emergency mode following the February 12 flash floods

The devastation caused in Machinjiri

* The public is urged to be alert and not to get near or touch any electricity wires or poles that might have fallen on the ground

* Or are leaning badly as they might be live and cause accidents and should be reported to ESCOM or any nearest Police station for action

By Duncan Mlanjira

Due to the heavy rains that were accompanied by flash floods led to system shutdown at Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) after some of its transmission and distribution lines were brought down — resulting in an increase in number of faults on the supply system.

In its power supply situation update, ESCOM management said the electricity supply system is still in emergency mode, saying as at 12h00 noon today (February 13), available major hydro capacity was 193 megawatts (MW) against a system demand of 300MW.

The other source of power supplied by JCM Solar at Golomoti and in Salima is producing a total of 19MW to achieve system stability and that attransmission level, the Salima-Nkhotakota-Dwangwa-Chintheche-Luwinga 132kV line is back online.

“Consequently, most parts in the Northern Region — including Kasungu, Mtunthama, Ntchisi, Malomo, Dwangwa are gradually being supplied,” said the report. “Mzuzu Central Hospital has been supplied, whereas some parts of Karonga and Chitipa are being supplied from Wovwe.

“The 66kV Mapanga to Fundis Cross Overhead Line is out due to a structure which collapsed due to heavy rains yesterday and repair works are in progress. This has affected Mulanje, Phalombe, Chisitu, Chitakale and surrounding areas.”

The report further said ESCOM will continue to monitor the power supply situation and system stability as they continue to repair the damaged transmission and distribution infrastructure, saying: “Further updates will follow as the situation keeps on changing, in the restoration process.

“Meanwhile, we urge the public to be alert and not to get near or touch any electricity wires or poles that might have fallen on the ground or are leaning badly as they might be live and cause accidents.

“Instead, we urge you to report to ESCOM or any nearest Police station for action.”

On Sunday, ESCOM experienced a system shutdown at 14.38hrs due to heavy flow of water and trash that affected the hydro power plants at Nkula and Tedzani Power Stations.

The rains, that still keep pouring heavily greatly affected many parts of Blantyre and the hardest hit was Machinjiri, which Member of Parliament for Blantyre City East, John Bande has described the flooding and devastation caused by a heavy downpour in Machinjiri as traumatizing.

Depressing pictures are awash on social media of the devastation caused and Bande told the media that this disaster is first of its kind in the recent memory for residents in Machinjiri, who have had their property, crop fields and food swept away.

Rumours that some people were swept away haven’t yet been confirmed but Makalanga Bridge between Chikapa and Area 10 has been washed away, rendering the Machinjiri-Blantyre road impassable.

Many homes have been flooded in the Township as well as water pipes and electricity poles while in other locations such as Chilomoni, brick walls have collapsed following the incessant rains.