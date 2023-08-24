Electricity load shedding expected from Saturday till Monday

* Due to maintenance works by EGENCO at Tedzani Hydro Power Station during the said period



By Duncan Mlanjira

Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) is alerting the public to expect power load shedding from Saturday, August 26 till Monday August 28.

In a public notice, ESCOM says this is due to shortage of power supply caused by maintenance works which its major supplier, Eletricity Generation Company (EGENCO) will undertake at Tedzani Hydro Power Station during the said period.

“During the stated period of the Tedzani power plants outage, available capacity from major hydropower plants will drop from 371.2 megawatts to 263.2 megawatts,” says the notice. “This will result in unmet demand during the morning, midday and evening peak periods.”

Thus ESCOM says all domestic feeders and industrial customers will be subjected to eight hours of load-shedding on Saturday, August 26 and Sunday, August 27 while on Monday, there will be six hours of loadshedding.

“Customers are categorized in five groups: A, B C, D and E. In the load-shedding time table, each customer group will have no supply during the time indicated in Black. A full schedule indicating feeders and actual areas will be released later on www.escom.mw and social media platforms.

“All customers are advised to switch off electrical appliances during their period of load-shedding as power supply may be restored earlier than anticipated.”