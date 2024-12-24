‘Electricity is truly is the lifeblood of development as attested to by economic transformation of Chisi Islanders’—Energy Minister Matola

* As our boat approached the island, I couldn’t help but reflect on how this remote paradise had long lived in darkness

By Duncan Mlanjira

In collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)-Malawi, the Ministry of Energy yesterday officially commissioned a 46.2kWp solar energy plant at Chisi Island, situated in Nkumbila Village in Zomba District.

What was supposed to be a routine event completely gratified Minister of Energy, Ibrahim Matola to attest to and declare that the impact of this solar energy project is rippling through every aspect of this island’s community members’ livelihood.

He was accompanied by Zomba Chisi Member of Parliament, Mark Botomani, who is also chairperson of Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee; Zomba District Commissioner, Reinghard Chavula; UNDP Portfolio Manager Rabi Gaudo and his Ministry officials led by Director of Electricity, Million Mafuta.

Minister Matola reported on his Facebook page that what awaited them “was more than just a project launch — it was a moment of transformation that would forever change the lives of this island community”.

“As our boat approached the island, I couldn’t help but reflect on how this remote paradise had long lived in darkness,” he said. “The shore came alive with the sight of jubilant residents – women, girls, and youth who had gathered to welcome us.

“Despite the scorching heat, they sang and danced with pure joy, their enthusiasm so infectious that I found myself joining in their celebration.”

Matola reported that the US$600,000 UNDP-funded mini-grid project has the capacity of powering over 300 households and businesses and stands as a testament to the government’s “unwavering commitment” to MW2063 national development blueprint.

He added that the sight of enthusiasm he was welcomed with, told him one thing — that the project they were about to launch “symbolised more than just electricity – it represented hope, progress and a bridge to the modern world for these resilient islanders”.

“The sight of the 46.2kWp solar plant standing proudly against the island backdrop was inspiring,” he attested, adding that during the ceremony, he heard testimony stories from the community members, which “deeply touched” his heart.

“Residents shared their previous struggles – the dangerous journeys across Lake Chirwa just to charge a phone or grind maize at the nearest trading center; they had to frequently brave treacherous boat journeys across the lake, many without life jackets, risking their lives against dangerous winds.

“The most striking transformation was at the local clinic, where once a single clinical officer struggled to serve the community, I now found 16 healthcare professionals, comfortably living and working on the island.

“One woman’s story particularly moved me – she described how nurses previously had to use phone torches during deliveries, causing distress among expectant mothers, who worried about their privacy, with some even suspecting they were being recorded.

“Now, with proper lighting in the delivery ward, such fears and discomfort are a thing of the past — such is the power of a simple light to transform lives.

Thus Matola declared that “the impact of this project ripples through every aspect of island life [as school-going] children no longer strain their eyes studying by candlelight and the clinic safely stores vital vaccines”.

“Small businesses are springing to life, and the environment benefits as residents move away from harmful diesel generators and firewood.”

The Minister further reported that “this success story isn’t isolated” as through UNDP’s continued support, the partnership is replicating this transformation across Malawi — at Sitolo solar mini-grid in Mchinji and mega hydro mini-grid in Mulanje, Chipopoma in Rumphi, and soon at Mwansambe in Ntcheu District”.

“I was deeply moved by the spirit of collaboration I witnessed. The technical team, local leaders, and community members worked tirelessly to make this dream a reality. Their patience and vision have paid off magnificently.

“As I reflect on this day, I’m reminded of His Excellency Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera’s vision – that energy truly is the lifeblood of development.

“Through partnerships like this one with UNDP, we’re ensuring that no Malawian community, no matter how remote, is left behind in our nation’s journey toward prosperity.

“Today, Chisi Island shines as a beacon of hope, illuminating the path forward for rural electrification in Malawi.

Every light that flickers on this island tells a story of transformation, resilience and progress,” said the Minister.

During the Malawi-EU Business Forum at Bingu International Convention Center in Lilongwe, Minister Matola delivered his introductory remarks on the case for mini-grids deployment in the scaling up of rural electrification.

He said: “Electricity access remains a critical challenge in Malawi, with only 25.9% of the population having electricity access. Urban areas have 56.5% grid connectivity, compared to just 3.8% in rural areas.

“Approximately, 80% of the population lives in rural regions, highlighting the significant energy poverty. This energy poverty constrains economic growth, limits educational opportunities, and perpetuates poverty cycles.

“Mini-grids offer a transformative solution, providing localised energy systems in remote areas where grid extension is economically unfeasible.

“These systems power small businesses, support agricultural activities, and enable local entrepreneurship while promoting sustainability and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”

He reported that apart from the four mini-grids projects that are operational in Chisi (Zomba), Sitolo (Mchinji), Chipopoma (Rumphi), and MEGA (Mulanje), the government plans to construct 10 additional mini-grid sites — including one hydro and nine solar PV installations.

“However, resource constraints have hindered project implementation,” he reported. “Realising mini-grid potential requires a collaborative approach involving government, private sector, NGOs, and international development partners.

“Investing in capacity building and training local technicians is crucial to ensuring the sustainability of electrification efforts and empowering rural communities.”

The partnership with UNDP in developing Malawi’s clean energy solutions was enhanced in September on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, USA when President Chakwera met UNDP administrator Achim Steiner.

A report by Malawi Government official Facebook page in September, quoted Steiner as reaffirming UNDP’s commitment to support Malawi in developing clean energy solutions, which it indicated could “be a game-changer for sustainable development”.

He was quoted as saying: “It was an honour for me on behalf of UNDP to meet the President of Malawi. l was pleased to hear the President commend UNDP for work we do in support of the Malawi government.”

He added that UNDP is helping in driving digital transformation, empowering women in government, supporting inclusive elections and Steiner also highlighted the successful registration of over 9.2 million citizens in Malawi.

“The electronic identity card programme is paving the way for financial inclusion and a digital economy that empowers women, youth, and vulnerable groups. Together we are building a more inclusive and sustainable future,” he was quoted as saying.