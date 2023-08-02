El Niño event declared with impacts expected on Southern Africa’s Limpopo river basin

When drought strikes, helpless farmers look to the sky for divine intervention

* The Limpopo river basin covers an area of 416,296km2, spreading over four countries

* Of Botswana, South Africa, Zimbabwe and Mozambique — Malawi’s neighbouring nation

* Malawi got affected with El Niño in 2017 resulting in a severe drought that led to failed crops for many subsistence farmers

By Duncan Mlanjira

The International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT) and the International Water Management Institute (IWMI) have issued an alert calling on policymakers and research-for-development organizations to take action to mitigate the possible impacts of the current developing El Niño event that is expected to impact on Southern Africa’s Limpopo river basin.

The Limpopo river basin covers an area of 416,296km2, spreading over four countries of Botswana, South Africa, Zimbabwe and Mozambique — Malawi’s neighbouring nation.

El Niño occurs when the Pacific Ocean warms and disrupts weather around the globe and it affect Malawi in 2017 resulting in a severe drought that led to failed crops for many subsistence farmers when rains were delayed in places by up to two months.

The two international organisations calls for action to mitigate the impact on small-scale farmers and rural communities and to keep tracking seasonal climate fluctuations.

The statement further said multiple climate prediction centers have concurred that this El Niño event will reach a ‘strong’ category in the Northern Hemisphere by the winter of 2023-24.

“El Niño events are characterized by sustained increases in sea surface temperatures over the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean, due to weakened trade winds from the west, resulting in the accumulation of abnormally warm waters.

“The climate effects of this typically include reduced rainfall, higher temperatures, and shifts in temperature extremes. The current El Niño event is predicted to reach its peak between November 2023 and February 2024, according to seasonal predictions of sea surface temperature anomalies.”

Thus, further says the statement, that the Limpopo River basin is anticipated to experience lower rainfall and higher-than-average temperatures during June to November 2023.

“Although the forecast fluctuations are generally low during this period, there are concerns about a negative impact on rainfall in the Limpopo Basin, particularly in November, which marks the beginning of the rainy season.

“The lower-than-average rainfall could potentially delay planting dates for crops like maize in 2023, leading to decreased yields due to heat and water stress later in the 2023/24 season.

“Furthermore, the forecast indicates that mean temperatures in the Limpopo Basin are expected to be above average from June to November 2023. High temperatures accompanied by rainfall deficits in November could exacerbate water deficits and environmental stress for maize seedlings.”

Given the evolving El Niño event and upcoming forecasts, the two international bodies say it is crucial to monitor stress conditions in the coming months and strongly recommends that governments, research organizations, and farm support agencies should take “proactive measures to mitigate the potential impacts on the Limpopo Basin”.

“This includes considering the use of maize cultivars tolerant to water and thermal stress, as well as promoting management practices to retain soil moisture and increase water use efficiency.”

The statement quotes Dr Blessing Mhlanga, agronomist and co-lead for CIMMYT’s Ukama Ustawi Work Package 1 — ‘diversification and sustainable intensification of maize-based farming and cropping’ — as saying the importance of good agricultural practices that fall under conservation agriculture cannot be overstated.

“Timely planting and the use of stress tolerant varieties are crucial practices, especially under the changing climatic conditions as faced by the Limpopo River Basin region.

“Digital warning systems are vital to educate farmers on the right time to plant to reduce the devastating effects of water stress to crops.”

The historical record of maize yields in South Africa, Mozambique and Zimbabwe during El Niño years shows a mean decline in maize yields. However, the two bodies say “it is important to note that not all El Niño events fit the average and there are years with above-average maize yields”.

“Factors such as variations in patterns in sea surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean and sub-seasonal phenomena like the Madden-Julian Oscillation can significantly modify the El Niño signal and therefore maize yields in the Limpopo Basin.”

Supporting IWMI and CIMMYT alert, Prof Mabhaudhi — University of KwaZulu-Natal School of Agricultural, Earth and Environmental Sciences expert — said: “Farmers need to be educated on drought-tolerant seeds that can withstand water and heat stress.

“Fire breaks ought to be put in place now as elevated temperatures increase the risks of wildfires. Water conservation and harvesting technologies need to be promoted to optimise the little rain that may come.

“If ever there was a time to prepare, it is now, to lessen the burden of hunger and food scarcity associated with the lurking super El Niño conditions,” said Prof Mabhaudhi.

The IWMI is a non-profit research organization that specializes in water and land management for sustainable development and with a focus on addressing global water and food security challenges, the body conducts interdisciplinary research, generates evidence-based solutions, and provides policy advice and capacity development support.

IWMI’s work encompasses various aspects of water management, including irrigation, water governance, water use efficiency, water-related disasters, and water and land resources assessment.

Through innovative research, partnerships, and knowledge sharing, IWMI strives to improve water availability, access, and productivity, particularly in regions facing water scarcity and vulnerability.

By promoting sustainable water management practices, IWMI aims to contribute to poverty reduction, food production, and environmental sustainability worldwide.

The CIMMYT is also a non-profit agricultural research and training organization that empowers farmers through science and innovation to nourish the world in the midst of a climate crisis.

Applying high-quality science and strong partnerships, CIMMYT works to achieve a world with healthier and more prosperous people, free from global food crises and with more resilient agri-food systems. CIMMYT’s research brings enhanced productivity and better profits to farmers, mitigates the effects of the climate crisis, and reduces the environmental impact of agriculture.

CIMMYT is a member of CGIAR, a global research partnership for a food-secure future. The CGIAR science is carried out by 15 research centers in close collaboration with hundreds of partners across the globe.