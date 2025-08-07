Ekhaya FC up against three military teams consecutively

* Starting with final TNM Super League 2025 first round match against MAFCO on Saturday, August 7 at Kamuzu Stadium

* Followed by FDH Bank Cup 2025 a week later against Moyale Barracks away and resuming the TNM Super League against Kamuzu Barracks on August 30

By Duncan Mlanjira

Team of the moment in the TNM Super League 2025, Ekhaya FC wrap up their debut first round appearance against Salima-based Malawi Defence Force (MDF) side, MAFCO FC this Saturday at Kamuzu Stadium to be followed by another military side, Moyale Barracks away in the FDH Bank Cup 2025 a week later.

Then the 5th-placed Cowboys will resume the TNM Super League 2025 title campaign at home on August 30 with another MDF side, Kamuzu Barracks — the team they lost 0-1 to in their 4th match in the debut appearance of the top flight league.

They entered the elite league fray by first beating Mighty Tigers 2-0 in their opener; proceeded to beat Civil Service United 1-0 before a 0-1 loss to Chitipa United away and beating fellow debutantes Songwe United 2-1.

After the loss to Kamuzu Barracks, the Cowboys beat Karonga United 2-0; drew 0-0 with Blue Eagles; beat Mzuzu City Hammers 3-1; Creck Sporting Club 1-0 and drew 0-0 with Dedza Dynamos before 0-1 back-to-back losses to Bullets and Wanderers.

They then vented their frustration of failing to beat the two giants of Malawi’s football by whipping the seasoned TNM Super League side, Moyale 3-0 at Kamuzu Stadium.

From there, they lost 1-3 to reigning champions, Silver Strikers away at Silver Stadium two weeks ago and having had a week-long break, they eye to finish the first round in style this Saturday against MAFCO (10th/17pts).

Ekhaya FC tie on 23 points with 4th-placed Blue Eagles but separated by goals scored as the cops of Nankhaka face are scheduled for Chitipa United (11th/16pts) at Karonga Stadium on Sunday.

It has been an impressive debut for the Cowboys in the top flight league and are yet to get further tested in the cup appearance after earning a place in the top ranks through their FDH Bank Cup 2025 assignment against Moyale Barracks — the team they beat 3-0 at home in the league.

All is set for a very dramatic finale of the TNM Super League 2025 first round being led by Mighty Wanderers at 34 points, who are still unbeaten in 14 matches played as they wrap up with an away fixture against Civil Service United on Sunday at Civo Stadium.

Their runners-up Nyasa Bullets with just one point behind will be at home hosting Karonga United on the same day — both matches being determining factors for who takes the pole position ahead of the second round.

Reigning champions, Silver Strikers are third with 27 points and wrapping up the first round with an away fixture against 15th-placed Mzuzu City Hammers at Rumphi Stadium and 4th with 27 points are Blue Eagles, who date Chitipa United (11th/16pts) at Karonga Stadium also on Sunday.

Bottom of the table with just one point wrap up the first round against 12th-placed Mighty Tigers at Karonga Stadium on Saturday while Moyale FC (14th/15pts) will host Dedza Dynamos at Rumphi Stadium on Saturday.