Ekhaya FC sets up official website for news updates, fixtures and many more

By Duncan Mlanjira

Apart from their Facebook account TNM Super League 2025 team of the moment, Ekhaya have set up official website — https://www.ekhayafc.com — for news updates, fixtures and many more for the men’s, women’s, reserve and youth sides.

This has been announced on its Facebook page, https://web.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090538980005 and they join other Super League sides mandated to have club media platforms.

They follow suit of the most well-organised and informative media platforms of Nyasa Big Bullets and Silver Strikers for one-stop destination for all things The Cowboys will want to communicate to their fans and stakeholders.

Meanwhile, Ekhaya has contributed two players — Alick Lungu and goalkeeper Eliasi Missi — to the Independence Day Celebration Malawi squad playing this afternoon against Botswana Botswana in front of President Lazarus Chakwera and visiting President of the Republic of Botswana, Advocate Duma Gideon Boko at Bingu National Stadium.

After their 0-1 loss against league leaders Nyasa Big Bullets at Kamuzu Stadium last Sunday, the 3rd-placed Cowboys are up against another giant, Mighty Wanderers (2nd) at the same venue next Sunday July 13.

They were stopped by Nyasa Big Bullets in their tracks of claiming bragging rights as giant killers and Wanderers, who remain the only team unbeaten so far in 10 games, must be strategising not to be embarrassed by the debutantes.

Ekhaya entered the TNM Super League 2025 title contest by first beating Mighty Tigers 2-0 in their opener and proceeded to beat Civil Service United 1-0 before a 0-1 loss to Chitipa United away.

They then beat Songwe United 2-1; lost 0-1 to Kamuzu Barracks; beat Karonga United 2-0; drew 0-0 with Blue Eagles; beat Mzuzu City Hammers 3-1; Creck Sporting Club 1-0 and drew 0-0 with Dedza Dynamos before the narrow loss to Bullets at Kamuzu Stadium.