Ekhaya FC reclaim 3rd spot of TNM Super League 2025 after emphatic 3-0 win over seasoned elite side 3-0

* Goals from James Lumbe (15’), Matandano Mwatchipisa (79’) and Alick Lungu (90+4’) restore the Cowboys’ confidence after consecutive losses to giants Bullets and Bullets

* The only victory of this afternoon’s Week 13 fixtures as Kamuzu Barrack draw 0-0 with Mighty Tigers and Chitipa United 0-0 with Creck Sporting

By Duncan Mlanjira

Team of the moment for the TNM Super League 2025, debutantes Ekhaya FC, have reclaimed the 3rd spot of the elite league after their emphatic 3-0 triumph over seasoned elite league side, Moyale FC at Kamuzu Stadium this afternoon.

It is a result that has restored the Cowboys’ confidence coming after 0-1 losses respectively against giants of the TNM Super League, Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Wanderers in consecutive past two Week Matches.

They had occupied the 3rd place for a while before they were dislodged to 4th place and were pushed further to 5th yesterday by Blue Eagles, who beat Karonga United 1-0 (Micium Mhone-25’) at Karonga Stadium.

Ekhaya’s goals from James Lumbe (15’), Matandano Mwatchipisa (79’) and Alick Lungu (90+4’) were the only ones registered in this afternoon’s Week 13 fixtures as Kamuzu Barracks drew 0-0 with Mighty Tigers at Champion Stadium and Chitipa United 0-0 with Creck Sporting at Chitipa Stadium.

Ekhaya next date another giant they have displaced today, Silver Strikers in a game to be played at Silver Stadium on Saturday, July 26 — which will definitely be a fiery encounter as the Cowboys will go into that encounter well galvanised after the emphatic victory today — while the Bankers are licking up their wounds after being beaten 4-3 in post match penalties by Nyasa Big Bullets in the final of the Airtel Top 8 this afternoon at Bingu National Stadium.

Meanwhile, the 0-0 result over Kamuzu Barracks has pushed Mighty Tigers to 13th place from 14th while the Lilongwe-based military side retained their 6th place.

But Chitipa’s single point earned against Creck Sporting has moved them from 11th to 10th — with Creck rising up to 7th from 8th.

Mighty Wanderers beat Mzuzu City Hammers 1-0 yesterday at Kamuzu Stadium through Isaac Kaliati’s 90th minute goal from the penalty spot to get 5 points clear of Nyasa Big Bullets, who were on bye as they had the assignment in the Airtel Top 8 2025 final.

The Nomads, who displaced the Bullets a week ago after the People’s Team lost 1-2 to Civil Service United, have amassed 32 points against the second-placed Bullets’ 27 at 11 games apiece played so far.

Wanderers are still unbeaten with nine wins and two draws while from the same number of games, the Bullets have lost two, winning nine and not drawing.

Blue Eagles are back on 5th with 20 points sharing with 3rd-placed Silver but separated by goal difference.

Civil Service United jumped from 13th to 9th after their emphatic 5-0 triumph over rock bottom Jenda United at Civo Stadium yesterday through two braces each from Frank Chizuze (3’, 36’) and Precious Chipungu (78’, 89’) and a 90+3’ 5th goal from Muhamad Biason.

For Week 14, centre of focus on Saturday, July 26, will be between Silver and the elite league debutantes, Ekhaya, who — under the tutelage of coach Enos Chatama — set the target of making their mark in their first appearance — and staying put in it going forward.

But from the look of things, anything now goes since they have gained the exposure to aiming for the league title shot, the upcoming FDH Bank Cup and a qualification into the Airtel Top 8 2026 at the end of the season.

They entered the elite league foray by first beating Mighty Tigers 2-0 in their opener; proceeded to beat Civil Service United 1-0 before a 0-1 loss to Chitipa United away and beating fellow debutantes Songwe United 2-1.

They then lost 0-1 to Kamuzu Barracks; beat Karonga United 2-0; drew 0-0 with Blue Eagles; beat Mzuzu City Hammers 3-1; Creck Sporting Club 1-0 and drew 0-0 with Dedza Dynamos before the narrow back-to-back losses to Bullets and Wanderers.

Two other matches on July 27 will be Karonga United hosting Lilongwe-based Creck Sporting at Karonga Stadium and Mighty Tigers at home, Kamuzu Stadium against Civil Service United.

Nyasa Big Bullets will have to go immediately back to work and not over celebrate their Airtel Top 8 2025 triumph as they will host unpredictable Blue Eagles at Kamuzu Stadium while Mighty Wanderers will be wary of their away assignment at Rumphi Stadium against hosts Moyale FC.

This is even through the lost Moyale to Ekhaya FC by such a wide margin of 3-0 because the Nomads struggle up North, where they were ousted from the Airtel Top 8 by Karonga United.

Rock bottom Songwe United, who were thrashed 5-0 at Civo Stadium yesterday by their hosts, Civil Service United, will be hoping to earn full points on Sunday, July 27 when they will host 12th-placed MAFCO FC at Karonga Stadium.

The elite league rookies have a single point from the 13 matches of one draw and 13 losses in which they have just scored 4 goals while conceding 39 — a negative difference of 35 and should most definitely be heading towards been relegated to the NBS Bank National Division League — unless a miracle comes.

In midweek after next weekend matches, Silver Strikers will be up against Dedza Dynamos at Silver Stadium on Wednesday, July 30, while Mzuzu City Hammers will host Nyasa Big Bullets at Rumphi Stadium on Thursday, July 31.

The race is on with just two Match Weeks left to wrap up the first round as several teams will be doing catch up due to being on bye having to fulfill Airtel Top 8 2025 matches.

Silver Strikers will then be declared the defending champions as currently are the reigning title TNM Super League 2024 title holders.