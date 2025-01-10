Ekhaya FC join Blue Eagles and Songwe Border United as promoted sides in TNM Super League

* In less than three years since their establishment, Ekhaya FC have made history by climbing to the top-flight league

* Becoming the 4th Southern Region teams in the TNM Super League after Mighty Wanderers, Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Tigers

By Duncan Mlanjira

The composition of the TNM Super League 2025 is now complete following the promotion of Ekhaya FC, who became champions of the Southern Region Thumbs Up Premier Division League after beating Nyambadwe United 2-0 at Kamuzu Stadium yesterday.

They join Blue Eagles from the Central Region League and Northern Region’s representatives Songwe Border United in the 16-team top fligh Super League.

The Cowboys needed just two points from their final two fixtures and achieved their goal ahead of their final assignment against Nyasa Big Bullets Reserves scheduled for January 15.

In less than three years since their establishment, Ekhaya FC have made history by climbing to the top-flight league — becoming the 4th Southern Region teams in the TNM Super League after Mighty Wanderers, Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Tigers.

In their pre-season preparations, Ekhaya tested their resolve by playing friendly matches with some Super League teams in which they lost six and drawing once.

They lost lost 0-7 against Mighty Wanderers, 1-4 against Silver Strikers; 1-4 vs Civil Service United; 0-3 vs FOMO FC (now relegated from the top flight league); 1-6 vs Creck Sporting Club; 0-1 vs MAFCO and drawing 1-1 with Bangwe All Stars — who have also been relegated.

The team played in the Southern Region ThumbsUp Premier Division League after earning promotion from Division One.

However, a controversy has arisen in that Ekhaya FC derived their name from its sponsors, Ekhaya Foods (thus their nickname, The Cowboys), a company owned by Thom Mpinganjira, president of Mighty Wanderers Football Club Ltd.

According to reports, Mpinganjira is also a co-sponsor of Wanderers along with the Mukuru mobile money service providers. Along with the brand name of Mukuru, the Nomads’ jersey also has an insignia of Ekhaya Foods.

This has been noted as contravening Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Club Licencing rules and regulations on ownership and control of clubs.

The rules say “licence applicant must submit a legally valid declaration confirming no physical or moral person involved in the management, administration and/or sporting performance of the club, either directly or indirectly:

a) hold securities or shares of any other club participating in the same competition; or

b) holds a majority of the shareholders’ voting rights of any other club participating in the same competition; or

c) has the right to appoint or remove a majority of the members of the administrative, management or supervisory body of an other club participating in the same competition;

d) is a shareholder and alone controls a majority shareholders’ voting rights of any other club participating in the same competition, pursuant to an agreement entered into with other shareholders of the club in question;

e) is a member of any other club participating in the same competition;

f) is involved in any capacity whatsoever in the management, administration and/or sporting performance of any other club participating in the same competition;

g) has any power whatsoever in the management, administration and/or sporting performance of any other club participating in the same competition.

According to a highly placed Wanderers official, the Nomads have shareholders explicitly for the Lali Lubani Road club and have nothing to do with Ekhaya FC in whatsoever manner — while Mpinganjira is the president of the club’s limited company and is one of the sponsors, in his personal capacity.

A question has been asked why these rules are surfacing now after Ekhaya FC’s promotion into the TNM Super League since the team is sponsored by Mpinganjira’s company, Ekhaya FC.

However, Ekhaya FC’s is managed separately by officials not associated with Wanderers in whatever role, whose chairperson is William Mpinganjira, Chief Executive Officer of FDH Financial Holdings Limited.

Sports analyst Andrew Nyirenda is quoted as questioning the consistency of FAM’s rules regarding multiple club ownership, attributing the inconsistency to “football politics”.

“If the rules are applied selectively, then all MDF teams should have separate ownership,” argues Nyirenda, referring to Malawi Defence Force (MDF) sides; Moyale Barracks, MAFCO and Kamuzu Barracks.

Over the many years of the Super League, MDF always featured at least three teams and in the recent past had four in addition to Red Lions, who got relegated last season.

In fact, they have ended second to Ekhaya in the Premier Division. So why are the rules being asked to be enforced now, and not earlier, is a question that analyst Nyirenda is asking: “This raises concerns about favoritism and unfair treatment of certain teams.”

Nyirenda is further quoted as saying there was need for FAM to ensure that rules are applied consistently across all teams: “FAM needs to clarify its stance on multiple club ownership and ensure that the rules are applied consistently across all teams — anything less would undermine the integrity of the league.”

Social media platform, Sports Torch quoted former star Chimango Kayira as weighing in on the contentious issue of club ownership, sharing his thoughts on sponsoring multiple teams in the same league: “I don’t see any problem with sponsoring 2 or 3 teams in the same league, as long as you’re not involved in the management of the clubs and the clubs run as separate entities.”

He cited the Red Bull franchise as a prime example of successful multi-club ownership: “Red Bull owns clubs in different countries, and they can share ideas and develop players together.”

He also raised the involvement of the three MDF teams in the Super League: “How are MDF teams in the Super League, is the sponsor not the same? How is it different from the Ekhaya situation?”

Kayira emphasised that while the sponsor may be the same, the key difference lies in the management structure: “As long as the clubs operate as separate entities and the sponsor is not directly involved in the management, there should be no issues.”

Kayira emphasised the need for clear guidelines and regulations to ensure the integrity of the game: “We should separate ownership and sponsorship to avoid conflicts of interest.”