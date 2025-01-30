Ekhaya FC hits ground running ahead of football season by signing Enos Chatama as new head coach

* Was approached by a number of teams but he has decided to lead Ekhaya FC because they have good structure and philosophy



* Signs new players goalkeeper, Elias Misi and defenders Happy Mphepo and Kester Simbi

By Duncan Mlanjira

New-promoted into the TNM Super League, Ekhaya FC has hit the ground running by signing former Nyasa Bullets Reserves mentor Enos Chatama as new head coach ahead of the 2025 season.

Along with him is Vincent Gona, who is the goalkeeper trainer and have beefed up the squad by signing new players, relegated Bangwe All Stars’ goalkeeper Elias Misi and Kesten Simbi (defender from Nyasa Big Bullets senior team) and Bullets Reserves defender Happy Mphepo.

On Ekhaya FC Facebook page, quotes Chatama as saying he was approached by a number of teams but he has decided to lead Ekhaya FC because they have good structure and philosophy.

He told the Club Media that the team will target survival in the top flight TNM Super League in their first season by also turning their attention to finish in the top 8 to qualify for the Airtel Top 8.

He has signed a two-year contract that keeps him at the CowBoys up to January 2027 and he will be assisted by Moses Chavula, who guided the team to TNM Super League promotion.

Ekhaya earned Super League promotion on their first attempt after winning the 2024 ThumbsUp Southern Region Football Association (SRFA) League Premier Division.

This was in less than three years since theirnestablishment, becoming the 4th Southern Region team in the TNM Super League after Mighty Wanderers, Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Tigers.

Promoted from the Central Region League are Blue Eagles, who return to the Super League after one season in the second tier league and the Northern Region’s representatives Songwe Border United.

The full composition of the TNM Super League 2025 has the champions, Silver Strikers; runners-up Mighty Wanderers; Nyasa Big Bullets (3rd place), Mzuzu City Hammers (4), Civil Service United (5), Creck Sporting (6), Karonga United (7) and Moyale (8) — who will fight for the Airtel Top 8 2025.

The others are MAFCO, who ended 9th in the just ended 2024 season, Kamuzu Barracks (10); Dedza Dynamos (11), Mighty Tigers (12); Chitipa United (13) and the three promoted sides, Blue Eagles, Ekhaya FC and Songwe Border United.

The promoted sides replace relegated Blantyre-based Bangwe All Stars and the 2024 debutantes, Mulanje-based FOMO FC and Karonga-based Baka City.