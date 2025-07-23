Ekhaya FC beef up midfield with new signing of Malawian-born Congolese Samuel Khedira Rukura

* Rukura is known for his technical brilliance, creative spark, and eye for the final pass

By Duncan Mlanjira

Born in Malawi to Congolese parents, attacking midfielder Samuel Khedira Rukura has signed for Ekhaya FC, the club he had trials with before promotion into the TNM Super League in the ThumbsUp Southern Region Football League.

on its website, Ekhaya says “Rukura is known for his technical brilliance, creative spark, and eye for the final pass. His football journey began at Dzaleka Future, progressed through Dzaleka Madrid, and most recently saw him shine with Chilomoni FC, whom he joined earlier this year.

“In the ThumbsUp Southern Region Football League, the 22-year-old made an instant impact, scoring 4 goals and providing 6 assists in just 10 appearances — showcasing a blend of intelligence and instinct in the final third.”

The new signing told Ekhaya FC Media that this is the opportunity he had been waiting for for a long time, saying even though the team is new in the TNM Super Super League, they are a good side showing their intent in a big way.

He added that he was happy with the tactical acumen of coach Enos Chatama and the blend of hard working team spirit among the players — “that’s what make me happy to be here.”

He assured Ekhaya fans to expect the best from him as he is prepared to win trophies with the club, saying: “Yes, I’ve something good for the fans.”

Ekhaya, who thrashed Moyale FC 3-0 on Sunday to reclaim their 3rd spot in the TNM Super League 2025, will meet reigning champions Silver Strikers on Saturday at Silver Stadium.

Sunday’s emphatic triumph over the seasoned Moyale FC has restored the TNM Super League 2025’ team of the moment’s confidence coming after 0-1 losses respectively against giants of the TNM Super League, Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Wanderers in consecutive past Week Matches.

They had occupied the 3rd place for a while before they were dislodged to 4th place and were pushed further to 5th on Saturday by Blue Eagles, who beat Karonga United 1-0 at Karonga Stadium.

Against Silver Strikers will definitely be a fiery encounter as the Cowboys will go into that encounter well galvanised after the emphatic victory against Moyale — while the Bankers are licking up their wounds after being beaten 4-3 in post match penalties by Nyasa Big Bullets in the final of the Airtel Top 8 at Bingu National Stadium.

Under the tutelage of coach Enos Chatama, Ekhaya set the target of making their mark in their first appearance — and staying put in it going forward — but from the look of things, anything now goes since they have gained the exposure to aiming for the league title shot, the upcoming FDH Bank Cup and a qualification into the Airtel Top 8 2026 at the end of the season.

They entered the elite league fray by first beating Mighty Tigers 2-0 in their opener; proceeded to beat Civil Service United 1-0 before a 0-1 loss to Chitipa United away and beating fellow debutantes Songwe United 2-1.

They then lost 0-1 to Kamuzu Barracks; beat Karonga United 2-0; drew 0-0 with Blue Eagles; beat Mzuzu City Hammers 3-1; Creck Sporting Club 1-0 and drew 0-0 with Dedza Dynamos before the narrow back-to-back losses to Bullets and Wanderers.