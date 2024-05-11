Egypt’s Zamalek and Morocco’s RS Berkane renew rivalry in first leg of CAF Confederation Cup final tomorrow

* A repeat of the 2019 final between the two clubs in which each side won 1-0 at home but Zamalek won after a penalty shootout

The first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup 2023/24 final will kick-off tomorrow in Berkane, Morocco between Morocco’s RS Berkane FC and Zamalek SC of Egypt — a repeat of the 2019 final between the two clubs, which will kick-off at 19h00 GMT.

This season marks the 21st edition of the competition and with every season, exciting African club football memories continue to be engraved in the rich history books of African football – with this edition set to continue the legacy.

The double legged tie will then conclude a week later at the Cairo International Stadium when Zamalek plays host to the second leg on May 19.

Both RS Berkane and Zamalek raised their hands and stamped their authority as the tournament’s firm favourites after finishing top of their respective groups without a single loss enroute to the final.

While the Moroccans have enjoyed more CAF Confederation Cup success than their Egyptian counterparts, having won the title twice and losing out once in the final, Zamalek have proven cup pedigree and will certainly aim at repeating their 2019 success over the Moroccans to halt what could potentially be a five-year continental trophy drought for the White Knights.

In that match in 2019, each side won 1-0 at home but Zamalek were crowned champions after a penalty shootout (5-3).

If RS Berkane clinch their third title in the CAF Confederation Cup, they will equal CS Sfaxien as the team with the most wins in the competition — which would be the 8th title for a Moroccan side, three more than any other country.

Zamalek have lost just one of their last 21 games in the CAF Confederation Cup (W12 D8), losing against RS Berkane in the first leg of the 2019 final (0-1) while RS Berkane have won their last 11 home matches — including the awarded win against USM Alger in the semi-finals this season.

Key players to watch out for

Zamalek SC

Ahmed Mustafa Zizo (right winger)

The dangerous Ahmed Mostafa Zizou brings is a live wire for the White Knights with his dazzling runs down the rights which are accompanied by goals and assists.

The skilful attacker is the team’s top goal scorers this season with 8 goals to his name and will certainly be one to look out for.

Another exciting attribute possessed by the attacker is his ability to strike the ball from free kicks as well as his pinpoint crosses that are difficult to deal with in the danger area.

Omar Jaber (right back)

Omar Jaber personifies the modern day right back. Quick in attack and equally good in defence which offers the White Knights the much-needed firepower upfront when needed.

Jaber is enjoying a great season for the Egyptian giants so far and has shown tremendous leadership growth as one of the team’s key players in tough outings such as the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup.

He will certainly play a key role not only in the team’s defense, but equally so going forward and combining well with the team’s attack.

RS Berkane

Dayo Issoufou (central defender)

Seasoned Burkinabe international defender, Dayo Issoufou has become a pillar of strength in the RS Berkane defense. The veteran defender, who is now aged 32 bring calmness and direction to the side through his years of experience at both club and national team level.

Issoufou is also deadly in arial situations and will be a point of reference in set pieces should the two-time champions fail at breaking the Zamalek defense in open play.

Yassine Labahiri (central midfielder)

He is RS Berkane’s creative spark as the midfield maestro possesses a unique ability of passing through the tight spaces, which will most likely be the case against a resilient Zamalek side.

Labahiri connects well with both defense and attack and his great passing ability will be key for the Moroccans during the breaking attacks.—Reporting by CAFonline