EGENCO now to concentrate on its implementation of other power projects

* Cyclone Freddy in March brought siltation challenges in some of the generating units especially at Tedzani Power Station

* But EGENCO assures that these challenges have no effect on declared available capacity

* However, the public asks EGENCO to tone down on the self-praise #ngambwingambwi# tag line

By Duncan Mlanjira

Following the complete restoration of Kapichira Hydro Power Station, Electricity Generation Company Malawi Limited (EGENCO) says it will now turn its focus on continuing its implementation of power projects such as Salima Solar, Kam’mwamba coal fired plant in Balaka and the expansion of Wovwe Power Station.

Kapichira Phase 1 restoration project included redesigning a storm-resilient infrastructure as long term solution and constructing a primary cofferdam to re-divert Shire River water back to the intake to restore power generation and now that it is complete, EGENCO says it is geared to continue diversifying power resources.

It has been over a year since Kapichira Power Station was compromised due to Cyclone Ana-induced floods in January 2022 but EGENCO rolled an extra gear towards the end of last year — working 24 hours of the day.

It led the first restoration of 64.4MW from the two machines out of four that started generating on April 5. Then EGENCO proceeded to bring back their third machine on April 12 to jump to 346MW before rolling out the fourth to gain all 129.6MW to the national grid as of May 9th.



EGENCO publicist Moses Gwaza said: “We believe that with the 4th and final machine now back online, the country will continue to enjoy good electricity.”

EGENCO said in the public notice that while it still is having challenges brought by Cyclone Freddy in March in some of the generating units — especially at Tedzani Power Station (siltation of the dam) — it assures that these challenges have no effect on declared available capacity.

“We, therefore assure the public and all stakeholders that they will continue to experience very good availability of electricity,” said a public notice soon after 346MW was restored.

“We further wish to assure Malawians that work to rehabilitate diesel generators is also in progress so that we may use them whenever we have maintenances in the hydro system or general power deficits.”

Meanwhile, as the public congratulated EGENCO for the complete restoration at Kapichira Hydro Power Station, the company has been asked to drop the #ngambwingambwi# tag line (abundance and overflowing) it has been using — describing it as self-praise.

Writing on his Facebook page, Kondwanie Chirembo said: “Though delayed but your efforts are very commendable! Hopefully in due course you will take time to explain how you have done this and how sustainable the works are.

“That being said, your marketing team need to drop this #ngambwingambwi# tag line. It’s just plain childish for such a big institution!

“It’s over two years since we lost Kapichira supply. The least we would expect from EGENCO is an appreciation to the nation for enduring the minimal supply and blackouts that followed.

“Let Malawians on their own appreciate the abandunce supply then praise you for it. Let’s remember this restored power is what should already have been supplied granted the cyclone wasn’t your fault but it’s not a new power plant.

“Once again congratulations on supply restoration but tone down on self praise!” he said, and several responses agreed to this observation.

Mibawa TV Bungwe reported Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) as also congratulating EGENCO for the commendable job it has done to restore all the 129.6MW, lost in January 2022 due to Cyclone Ana-induced floods.

Mibawa TV quotes ESCOM’s publicist, Kitty Chingota as saying power distribution is now smooth which will help towards the economy of the country.

Last week, Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) — while disclosing the good news that it collected K1.539 trillion in the 2022-2023 fiscal year against the target of K1.538 trillion; at a performance of 100.1% and a growth of 22% — some challenges that could have affected them to collect more was intermittent power supply.

MRA Commissioner General, John Biziwick told journalists in Mangochi that the low power supply impacted local production — hence low production.