Ecobank unveils exclusive year-end loan campaign with a one-month repayment break

By Duncan Mlanjira

Ecobank Malawi has launched a special year-end loan campaign, with a one-month repayment break on all new loan applications during the Festive Season.

This is a beacon of financial relief and joy for its esteemed customers and non-customers throughout the festive season and the Pan African Bank says in a statement that “this transformative initiative is meticulously crafted to cater to the diverse needs of both civil servants and Ecobank salaried customers”.

It includes the exclusive one-month repayment break for those who will apply for a personal loan during the season, saying the year-end loan campaign “is a testament to Ecobank’s commitment to fostering financial well-being, providing customers with an unprecedented one-month repayment break, unlocking unparalleled financial flexibility during this celebratory season”.

The unsecured Civil Servant loan of up to MK15 Million is open to Ecobank and non-Ecobank customers through which the clients apply through filling up an application form and submit together with a national ID and pay slip at any Ecobank Branch.

On the other hand, the unsecured personal loan of up to MK25 million is only open to Ecobank salaried customers — through completion of an application form and submitting together with their National ID, pay slip, and letter of undertaking from the employer.

Alternatively, customers can seamlessly initiate their loan application process via email to assist@ecobank.com or calling +265891001752/+265891002329.

Sophie Mlumbe, Ecobank Malawi’s Head of Consumer Banking said: “As we approach the festive season, we understand the increased financial demands on individuals and families.

“In response to this, we are implementing a personal loan moratorium for all new personal loan applications, to ease the financial burden and allow our customers to celebrate the season with peace of mind.

“This campaign is about making the festive season brighter for our valued salaried customers and Civil Servants banking or not banking with us.”

“This exclusive year-end loan campaign is effective immediately and extends throughout the month of December to January 2024, providing eligible individuals with an opportunity to embrace the holiday season with financial ease and freedom.”

Ecobank Malawi is an affiliate of the Ecobank Group, the leading private pan-African banking group, which offers a comprehensive suite of financial services and solutions to the consumer, commercial, corporate and investment banking clients at over 8 branches, 26 ATMs and 194 Xpress Point agencies.

The Ecobank Group was established in 1985 to drive financial integration and socio-economic development in Africa and with a presence in 35 sub-Saharan African countries, as well as in France, the UK, UAE and China.

It has unrivalled expertise and experience across Africa and its Pan-African platform provides a single gateway for payments, cash management, trade and investment across Africa and beyond.