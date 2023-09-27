Ecobank sponsors K10m towards Presidential Charity Golf initiative

Executive Director, Weluzani Chingota (left) presenting the cheque to Ladies Golf Union president, Ulemu Luhanga

By Duncan Mlanjira

Ecobank Malawi, a leading pan-African bank, has announced its sponsorship of K10 million for the Presidential Charity Golf tournament, which will take place on October 7 at Lilongwe Golf Club.

The initiative by President Lazarus Chakwera aims to raise funds for underprivileged university students and survivors of Cyclone Freddy, which devastated parts of Malawi in March 2023.

Ecobank Malawi’s Executive Director, Weluzani Chingota said the bank is proud to support the noble cause of the tournament, which aligns with Ecobank’s vision of contributing to the economic development and financial integration of Africa.

He said Ecobank was committed to empowering the youth through education and supporting the vulnerable communities affected by natural disasters.

“We are delighted to be part of this noble charitable initiative, which will make a positive difference in the lives of many Malawians,” he said.

“As a pan-African bank, we believe in giving back to the society and investing in the future of our country and continent at large.

“Education is a key driver of social and economic transformation, and we are happy to support the education of needy and deserving students in our universities.

“We are also mindful of the plight of our fellow citizens who have suffered the devastating effects of Cyclone Freddy, and we hope that our contribution will help them rebuild their lives and livelihoods,” he said.

The Presidential Charity Golf, which President Chakwera and Vice-President Saulos Chilima is expected to play all 18 holes, is expected to attract over 130 golfers and has set a target of raising K400 million for the two causes.

Executive member of the charity initiative’s committee, who is also president for Ladies Golf Union of Malawi, Ulemu Luhanga, thanked Ecobank Malawi for its generous sponsorship and urged other corporate entities and individuals to emulate the bank’s gesture and support the tournament.

“We are grateful to Ecobank Malawi for their sponsorship, which demonstrates their corporate citizenship and social responsibility.

“We appeal to other well-wishers to join us in this noble cause, which will benefit many Malawians who are in need of our assistance.

“This is not just a golf tournament, but a national event that will showcase our spirit of solidarity and compassion,” she said.

Ecobank Malawi Ltd. is part of the Ecobank Transnational Incorporated ETI), the parent company of the Ecobank Group, which is the leading independent pan-African banking group.

The Ecobank Group employs over 14,000 people and serves about 29 million customers in the consumer, commercial and corporate banking sectors across 33 African countries.

The Group has a banking license in France and representative offices in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; Johannesburg, South Africa; Beijing, China; London, the UK and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

The Group offers a full suite of banking products, services and solutions including bank and deposit accounts, loans, cash management, advisory, trade, securities, wealth, and asset management.

ETI is listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchanges in Lagos, the Ghana Stock Exchange in Accra, and the Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières in Abidjan.