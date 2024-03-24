Ecobank Malawi hosts thrilling Swipe, Dip & Win pre-Easter fiesta for customers at Clocktower Mall

Winner Bester Shaba with Ecobank’s staff

By Duncan Mlanjira

In its encouragement for the public to embrace a cashless transaction culture Ecobank Malawi hosted a thrilling Swipe, Dip & Win pre-Easter fiesta at Clocktower Mall on Saturday where customers who used their Ecobank cards or non-Ecobank cards for transactions at the mall, were eligible to win a plethora of instant prizes.

These ranged from exhilarating trolley dashes in Chipiku Stores, shopping vouchers, XpressCash tokens redeemed at any Ecobank ATM or XpressPoint at zero cost, to an assortment of branded items.

Additionally, new customers who opened Ecobank accounts were given the opportunity to participate in the lucky dip, further enhancing the excitement of the day.

Ecobank’s Head of Payments & Cash Management, Douglas Luka said the event not only showcased Ecobank’s innovative payment solutions but also reinforced its commitment to providing exceptional customer service, in line with its overarching brand campaign — ‘A Better Way, A Better Africa’; particularly resonating with the pillar ‘A Better Way to Serve You’.

“This philosophy underscores Ecobank’s commitment to leveraging innovative banking solutions to meet the diverse needs of its customers across Malawi,” he said. “Our ‘Swipe, Dip & Win’ fiesta not only delivered an unforgettable experience to our customers but also highlighted the efficiency and security of our payment systems.

“The Ecobank Super PoS (point of sale), with its contactless, chip and PIN, and EcobankPay QR capabilities, represents our commitment to providing a better, more convenient banking experience for Malawians.

“The event effectively demonstrated the key features of the Ecobank Super PoS, which is at the forefront of payment technology in Malawi. Its ability to process payments through contactless, chip and PIN, and QR code scanning ensures that Ecobank customers enjoy a seamless and secure shopping experience.”

Among the delighted winners was Bester Shawa, who won K500,000 trolley dash and he described the experience as exhilarating, adding: “It is not just about the prizes — it is how Ecobank makes banking convenient and rewarding for us. It truly is a better way to serve us.”

Another customer, Kadijah echoed the same sentiments, saying: “I was thrilled to win a K250,000 trolley dash today. Ecobank’s initiatives like these make me proud to be a customer. Their innovative services have genuinely made banking easier and more accessible for everyone.”

Ecobank maintains that the Swipe, Dip & Win fiesta underscores its dedication to enhancing customer experiences and its commitment to innovation and security in banking.

“This event is just one of the many ways Ecobank is working towards a better, more prosperous Malawi and Africa in general through superior service and cutting-edge technology.”

A digital financial business transaction is being encouraged by the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) taking cognizance that the high costs of using cash and cheques include time and money spent accessing a bank branch or an ATM to either deposit or withdraw money — as well as high cost of replacing bank notes.

The concept behind Ecobank’s Swipe, Dip & Win is thus in line with RBM’s encouragement for financial service providers to integrate innovative banking solutions as Ecobank Super PoS offers rewarding experiences — by not only serving its customers in a more efficient and secure manner but also contributing to economic growth and financial inclusion across Africa.

The Ecobank Super PoS is a cutting-edge point of sale terminal designed to cater to the diverse needs of Ecobank’s merchants and customers. It supports contactless payments, which are crucial for quick and hygienic transactions.

Going forward, Ecobank pledges that it is committed to engaging with its customers through various initiatives that not only reward their loyalty but also enhance their banking experience.

Ecobank Malawi is part of the larger Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, the leading independent pan-African banking group with banking operations in 33 African countries.

Committed to the economic development and financial integration of the continent, Ecobank provides a comprehensive suite of banking products and services to governments, financial institutions, multinationals, international organizations, medium, small, and micro businesses, and individuals.