Ecobank Malawi announces award-winning Malawian musician Temwah as 2024 Ecobank Day Ambassador

Ecobank’s Tidzi Chalamba sealing the partnership with Temwah

* A perfect fit for this year’s Transforming Africa Through Education initiative, whose theme is; ‘Igniting Learning with AI

* Her active involvement in schools and her advocacy work with youth make her an ideal champion for this year’s Ecobank Day theme

* Her work aligns seamlessly with Ecobank’s mission of creating a better Africa through education and innovation

By Duncan Mlanjira

Award-winning Malawian musician, Temwah Gondwe, whose brand name is Temwah, has been named as the 2024 Ecobank Day Ambassador.

In announcing the news, Ecobank Malawi says Temwah’s remarkable commitment to community empowerment and her extraordinary musical talents make her a perfect fit for this year’s Transforming Africa Through Education initiative, whose theme is; ‘Igniting Learning with AI’.

This marks the second year of Ecobank’s three-year Transforming Africa Through Education initiative, which was launched last year during the celebration of Ecobank Day’s 10th anniversary.

Ecobank says this year’s focus highlights the transformative power of artificial intelligence (AI) in improving basic education, specifically in enhancing literacy and numeracy skills among primary school learners.

The bank takes recognition that Temwah is celebrated not only for her musical achievements but also for her passion for uplifting communities through education and advocacy.

“We are truly honoured to have Temwah as our 2024 Ecobank Day Ambassador,” Ecobank Malawi’s Head of Brand, Marketing & Corporate Communications, Tidzi Chalamba is quoted as saying in a statement.

“As the founder of the He Matters Foundation, a registered NGO, and a UNICEF #EndCorporalPunishment Champion, Temwah has been dedicated to promoting safe learning environments for children.

“Her active involvement in schools and her advocacy work with youth make her an ideal champion for this year’s Ecobank Day theme. Her work aligns seamlessly with Ecobank’s mission of creating a better Africa through education and innovation.

“By embracing AI to drive learning, we are not only advancing educational outcomes but also contributing to the long-term development of our communities. A better way leads to a better Africa.”

On her part, Temwah expressed her excitement, saying: “As an enthusiastic advocate for education and community development, I am honoured to serve as the 2024 Ecobank Day Ambassador.

“The integration of AI in education holds immense potential for transforming how children learn, especially in enhancing literacy and numeracy skills.

“I am excited to champion this cause with Ecobank Malawi and look forward to making a positive impact in the lives of young learners across the country.”

Ecobank Day, observed across 33 African countries, is a special day set aside for Ecobank and its affiliates to give back to the communities in which they operate.

This year’s Ecobank Day will take place on October 19, with activities focused on how AI can support educational development and improve learning outcomes for children in Malawi and beyond.

As the 2024 Ecobank Day Ambassador, the bank says Temwah will lead various activities and initiatives aimed at raising awareness about the role of AI in education.

This includes promoting Ecobank Malawi’s support of AI-driven educational initiatives such as the BEFIT project, which enhances literacy and numeracy skills for children in rural Malawi.

“Through her advocacy and artistry, Temwah embodies the values of Ecobank Day, which strives to build a brighter future through education, innovation, and community engagement,” says the bank.