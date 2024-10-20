Ecobank Day 2024 celebration invests MK35.5m-worth of high-tech ICT equipment to Madziabango Primary School through government-led BEFIT programme

* 107 computer tablets with headphones, a 7.5Kwh solar power installation, a WiFi router, and other ICT accesories



* As well as 40 desks as part of refurbishing painting of a school block as a computer lab

* Equipping Malawi’s children with foundational literacy, numeracy, and digital skills is critical to their future success

Maravi Express

Ecobank Malawi, an affiliate of the Ecobank Group, the leading pan-African financial service institution, has partnered with a government owned and led ‘Building Education Foundations through Innovation & Technology’ (BEFIT) programme by making a significant of high-tech ICT equipment worth MK35.5 million for Madziabango Primary School along road to Chikwawa.

The investment includes 107 computer tablets with headphones, a 7.5Kwh solar power installation, a WiFi router, and other ICT accesories, as well as 40 desks as part of refurbishing painting of a school block as a computer lab — all valued at MK35.5 million.

This initiative is part of Ecobank Day, the bank’s flagship social impact event led by the Ecobank Foundation, where employees across Africa give back to their communities.

For 2024, Ecobank continues its ‘Transforming Africa through Education’ campaign for the second year, focusing on harnessing the potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in basic education.

Under the theme ‘Ignite Learning with AI,’ Ecobank Malawi’s key objective is to improve literacy skills among primary school students by integrating AI and digital technologies into the curriculum.

The event also aimed to demonstrate AI’s capacity to transform education in Malawi, making learning more interactive and engaging.

The day’s activities at Madziabango Primary School included a digital literacy session conducted by Ecobank staff, where students had the opportunity to interact with the new AI-enabled tablets they received.

In addition, a live classroom demo showcased how the tablets could be used to enhance literacy and numeracy skills, providing teachers and students with practical examples of how to integrate digital tools into daily lessons.

Speaking at the event, Ecobank Malawi Executive Director Weluzani Chingota emphasised the far-reaching impact of this initiative, saying: “Equipping Malawi’s children with foundational literacy, numeracy, and digital skills is critical to their future success.

“By leveraging AI and technology in education, we are not only ensuring that these children thrive in school, but also laying the groundwork for their role in Malawi’s broader digital economy.

“This initiative will help bridge the digital divide, giving students from underserved communities the opportunity to participate in the rapidly evolving digital world and ensuring that no one is left behind.”

The Ecobank Day 2024 Ambassador, Temwa delivered an inspiring performance, followed by a motivational talk, encouraging students to embrace technology and learning as keys to their future success.

Temwa’s engagement underscored the importance of education and how technology can empower young learners to achieve their full potential.

Secretary for Education, Dr. Mangani Katandula expressed deep gratitude for Ecobank’s ongoing support while emphasisibgbthe role that techonology plays in enhancing national curriculum and expanding access to quality education across Malawi.

“With these digital tools, even the most disadvantaged learners in a remote area like Madziabango will have access to quality educational content delivered right at their fingertips.

“Technology allows us to bridge gaps that were previously thought unbridgeable. Through these tablets and related accessories, we are giving our children the ability to engage in fun-filled, interactive and stimulating learning experiences.”

Imagine Worldwide Director for Technical Services, Tadala Trisizani indicated that BEFIT is using technology in many different areas, saying: “Central to BEFIT’s success are interactive apps pre-loaded on the tablets, designed to teach literacy and numeracy using adaptive software.



“These tools allow for individualised instruction, tailoring lessons to the pace and level of each student, addressing variations in teacher quality, and ensuring students receive the targeted support they need.

“Generative AI also plays a crucial role in content production, making it affordable and efficient. Instead of traditional methods that require significant investment, AI enables us to generate personalized content quickly, ensuring high-quality learning materials are always available.”

The event was a major highlight of Ecobank Day 2023, reaffirming Ecobank Malawi’s commitment to contributing to the development of education in Malawi.

By focusing on digital literacy and AI, Ecobank believes “it is empowering the next generation with the skills needed to thrive in the digital age, helping to transform the future of education in Malawi”.

“Since its launch in 2013, Ecobank Day has pioneered critical interventions and supported a wide range of deserving causes for different sections of the society,” said the Pan-African bank in a statement.

“These include ‘education for young people in Africa’ (2013); ‘malaria prevention and control’ (2014); ‘every African child deserves a better future’ (2015); ‘ICT education in schools and improving maternal health’ (2016); ‘safe water management’ (2017); ‘orphanages’ (2018); ‘cancer’ (2019); ‘diabetes’ (2020); ‘mental health’ (2021); ‘financial literacy & financial inclusion’ (2022); and ‘digital education for children’ (2023).”

Ecobank Malawi is part of the larger Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), the leading independent pan-African banking group with banking operations in 33 African countries.

Committed to the economic development and financial integration of the continent, Ecobank provides a comprehensive suite of banking products and services to governments, financial institutions, multinationals, international organizations, medium, small, and micro businesses, and individuals.

The Building Education Foundations Through Innovation and Technology (BEFIT) is a program aimed at enhancing foundational literacy and numeracy skills among 3.8 milliom learners in standard 1 to 4 across all 6,000 public primary schools in Malawi through supplemental, individualised, self-paced instruction.