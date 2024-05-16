Easy way of reporting faults to ESCOM through WhatsApp Chatbot

* The self-service digital platform is part of ESCOM’s digitalisation of its services that was launched in February this year

By Duncan Mlanjira

By saving the number +265886 302 774 on WhatsApp, customers can seamlessly report faults to Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM).

The self-service digital platform is part of ESCOM’s digitalisation of its services that was launched in February this year, that included digital mobile App named 360 degrees Digital Experience; an USSD service; a redesigned website and the chatbot for the seamless submitting of power faults.

After saving the Chatbot number, customers are to access it on WhatsApp by sending ‘hi’; select ’Report Fault’ and to follow prompts to provide details, locations and fault descriptions.

After confirming the details provided, the customer will then receive reference number.

The digital mobile App can be accessed through Google PlayStore by search for ESCOM and for those who have limited data or smartphone access, the USSD channel — accessible on any basic phone — is the answer while the redesigned website; www.escom.mw is for accessing information pertaining to ESCOM services.

At the launch, ESCOM Limited’s Chief Executive Officer, Kamkwamba Kumwenda said the facilities are comprehensive fault and outage management ecosystems — in recognition that the world has gone digital and thus ESCOM feels that it simply has to adapt, move with speed and keep pace with the latest technological developments for it to remain relevant.

He emphasized that “time for business as usual is long gone — in today’s fast-paced digital landscape, customer expectations are evolving rapidly, and we understand the importance of staying ahead of the curve — that’s why we’re excited to announce the series of groundbreaking technologies that will not only meet but exceed the expectations of our valued customers.”

He added that this is in line with the Integrated Strategic Plan (ISP) 2023-27 which ESCOM launched in Lilongwe on October 27, 2023 that puts the customer at the core of the parastatal’s service delivery using, themed as ‘A New Customer Experience’.

“This new platform enables unprecedented flexibility and convenience in electricity fault reporting.

“Our journey begins with a commitment to seamless connectivity and accessibility and with the introduction of our ESCOM Mobile App, we’ve empowered our customers to access our services anytime, anywhere.

“From reporting faults to tracking emergencies, the mobile App provides unparalleled convenience and efficiency, ensuring that help is always just a tap away.”

He added that this is only Phase 1 of a broader digital roadmap that’s coming over the next year, which is set to enrich functionality across all platforms — whose next phase of the digital evolution will be online applications for new connections, token purchases, intelligent alerts, and enhanced field team tracking will all integrate seamlessly into the digital ecosystem, setting new standards for customer service excellence.

“With these cutting-edge technologies at our disposal, we’re poised to improve the way we engage with our customers, delivering proactive solutions and personalized support like never before.”