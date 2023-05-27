E-ticketing solution to gate fraud and theft in Malawi football—Sports Council

SULOM has already embraced E-ticketing through Mpamba debit card

* Increase in fraud and theft in gate revenue is rampant in the country that put the football development at a risk

* Making players suffer since their welfare is not improving—Sunduzwayo Madise

By Victor Singano Jnr

Malawi National Council of Sports says it is set to adopt report findings of the taskforce committee on revenue from gate collections which it constituted and highly recommended the football authorities to embrace E-ticketing in all facilities.

At the presentation of the report’s findings at Malawi Sun Hotel in Blantyre, the Council’s Board chairperson, Sunduzwayo Madise emphasized that E-ticketing is the only solution that can help in curbing gate fraud and theft at football matches.

Madise admitted that the increase in fraud and theft in gate revenue is rampant in the country and put the football development at a risk as it is, among other things, making players suffer since their welfare is not improving.

Instead of benefiting from their sweat, Madise said it was sad that it is only those who are involved in fraud and theft who enjoy the money — adding that the problem is also forcing potential sponsors to stay away from football in order to protect their brand.

“This report is packed with facts that are really restricting our game to develop and for these challenges to be completely eliminated it will take time as it is a big system or culture but if all football stakeholders can work in collaboration we can easily deal with it.

“Yes, it can take time because those behind these loopholes will be definitely fighting back but as Sports Council, we are impressed with the report and will adopt it because we believe that the E-ticketing procedure recommended in the report is indeed the best solution,” Madise said.

The report was presented the committee’s chairperson, Richard Nyirongo, who highlighted that during their investigations they focused on how gate revenues are managed, alleged fraud and theft as well as proposing ways on how to mitigate the challenges.

In their findings they discovered that fraud and theft really exists in football and it is persists as it is a culture which cannot be pulled out immediately.

“I must mention here that, the current major loophole is on ticketing process where complimentary tickets are really abused due to poor infrastructures of the football facilities.

“It is very sad that majority of the culprits are close to the teams, as well as stadium management, security personnel, outsourcing companies just to mention a few.”

He thus said introduction of E-ticketing in all competitions can be the trusted and reliable ideal to all the challenges once it is implemented.

Super League of Malawi (SULOM) president, Fleetwood Haiya applauded the taskforce for the comprehensive report, which he said has gathered crucial points that are directly affecting the sport in as far as fraud and theft of gate revenues are concerned.

Haiya further promised to support the Sports Council in taking action with the aim of assisting teams to start making benefits from the games and improve welfare of players.

Early this month, SULOM, in collaboration with its top flight league sponsor, TNM Plc courted Super League club officials to an e-ticketing demonstration at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

The platform, first of its kind in Malawi, will use Mpamba debit card to replace cash at gates during TNM Super League matches.

The presentation was done by Ibrahim Jengo from NCard, who is the Project Manager for the initiative and is quoted on SULOM Facebook page as saying he believes the platform will promote football revenue safety and significantly reduce gate fraud as gate management will be automated.

Thus Jengo called upon football lovers to embrace mindset change by going digital to make the game professional and increase clubs revenue bases.

Representing TNM Plc, Corporate Affairs Manager, Limbani Nsapato is quoted as saying the initiative will build confidence for clubs in how gate management and match revenue issues are handled and expressed satisfaction that the initiative roll out with speed.

“As TNM Plc, we are ready to start this initiative,” he is quoted as saying. “We believe that having this platform will help to protect revenue generated from the gates.

“With such technology teams have a chance to monitor how tickets are being sold hence promoting transparency and accountability on gate revenues.”

The demo was a plus for Haiya who has been a proponent for improved gate management and match revenue maximisation and he is quoted as saying: “In my manifesto, I promised teams that I will make sure to maximize clubs revenue and this is one of the initiatives towards that objective.

“Today all stakeholders are happy to see the realization of efforts that will significantly mitigate gate revenue fraud. It will also maximise match revenues and do away with spending at source.

“What is more interesting is that it will be beneficial to clubs themselves. Surely with the direction we are taking, our clubs will never be same again.”

Mighty Wanderers acting chief executive officer, Roosevelt Mpinganjira touted the platform as being a game changer in the management of match revenues and he particularly pointed out that key among the benefits of the new platform will be the reduction in misuse of match revenues.

Last February, when Haiya was campaigning for the post of SULOM leadership, he highlighted in his manifesto that challenges being faced in game and gate management was failure to embrace digital platforms and leveraging on existing e-networks.

Haiya also promised to serve clubs in their best interest while initiating and implementing SULOM Strategic Plan as the best tool and also pledged to realizing the full potential of Malawi elite league through vibrant commercialization while supporting Super League clubs to be professional and financially stable.

Haiya also highlighted SULOM had no commercialisation strategy and as a result, the league has no corporate brand, saying without it, SULOM cannot attract investors and commercial partners as it cannot engage in and establish viable business deals which can increase club revenues.

To address this gap, Haiya pledged that his leadership would engage in an aggressive commercialisation drive which will not only increase revenue for the league and the clubs but create a corporate brand.

The commercialisation drive will be build on current source of funds while also pledging to maximise on gate revenue by improving gate management systems, from inception to execution, to minimise gate fraud.

He had said: “We will undertake a due diligence, in recruitment of gate management firms though a thoroughly set procurement procedure that will call for an expression of interest. Only firms that will satisfy required standards and capacity will be recruited.”—Additional reporting by Duncan Mlanjira