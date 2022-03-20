Dzaleka refugees donate disaster relief items worth K16m to DoDMA; But rampant selling of relief items is cause for worry

By Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express & Rodney Majawa, MANA

Refugees living away of Dzaleka Camp in Dowa have donated 60 tonnes of maize valued at K10.8 million and 50 bales of 30 blankets each worth K5.2 million to the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) in support of the country’s assistance towards flood victims of Tropical Storm Ana and Gombe.

In a letter to DoDMA Commissioner, the refugees say they “have always expressed their gratitude to the government of Malawi and to its citizens for the warm welcome they have given them since their stay in this country”.

“Because of this, both communities, Malawians and refugees, have developed a sincere brotherhood. In joy we enjoy together, in mourning we share difficulties.”

They took cognizance that during this period, people were left devastated by the two storms, especially in the Southern Region, and the refugees living away of Dzaleka Camp have not turned a blind eye to these disasters — thus their response to mobilize funds to procure the items donated.

“Please, accept the donation given with love from the deepest of our hearts,” said the letter signed by their chairperson, Emmanuel Munyeragwe and spokesperson Leopold Bantunino Bizimungu.

Meanwhile, Group Village Head Katemalinga in Traditional Authority Maseya in Chikwawa told Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Friday that some beneficiaries of relief items within the evacuation camps are secretly selling the donated items.

The traditional leader said instant responses to the disasters’ survivors is a very welcome gesture, but abusing the items is cause for worry, even though the justification is that the victims are lacking other equally important basic needs.

Thus the Village Head said they welcome assistance from well-wishers in their quest to alleviate immediate needs of the communities through food and non-food items but the people “also need hard cash to cater for other basic needs”.

Katemalinga also observed that when one problem is sorted out, another one is created, saying not all donors can cushion for all food and non-food emergency relief commodities at once.

He added that it is not surprising that the flood survivors secretly sell their relief items for fear of reprisals.

“As much as hard cash remains imperative for every individual, I urge let the donors civic educate the beneficiaries prior to the actual distribution exercise to deter this abuse,” Katemalinga said.

Chikwawa District projects coordinator for World Vision Malawi, Mark Allan told MANA that this is indeed a wake-up call and that the office will intensify awareness throughout the district.

However, he bemoaned the selling of the relief items by some of the beneficiaries, urging them stop forthwith, even if it may be done to alleviate themselves against other needs.

Meanwhile, Malawi Red Cross Society on Saturday launched a cash distribution exercise to flood survivors in Salima District where a total of K52 million is expected to be disbursed.

Speaking to MANA, the Society’s director of finance, Chifundo Kalulu said they will reach out to over 800 beneficiaries in four traditional authorities of Kambwiri, Pemba, Maganga and Kuluunda.

He said those whose houses got damaged will receive K50,000 for house renovations while others will be getting K39,000 for basic needs.

Salima District Commissioner, Grace Chirwa Kanyimbiri thanked the Society, saying it was timely response considering that some beneficiaries need to reconstruct their damaged houses.

“They have at one time received material support from other well-wishers and not cash, so this monetary donation will go a long way in alleviating the challenges they had to buy construction materials,” she said.

Kanyimbiri asked the beneficiaries not to use the money for other purposes like beer drinking but rather use it for buying household basic needs.

One of the beneficiaries Alisha Chipezayani said she will use the money for the intended purpose.

“My house got destroyed completely and I had nothing to start from. Now that I have this cash I will make sure that I buy roofing materials and other construction materials to reconstruct my house,” she said.

Over 5,000 households have been affected by floods and strong winds in Salima since November 2021.—Additional reporting by Grace Kapatuka, MANA