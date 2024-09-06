DStv to bring live all UEFA Nations League action that kicks off tonight

* Highlight of matches today features a battle between long-time rivals France and Italy

* As ‘Les Bleus’ and the ‘Azzurri’ look to assert dominance early on in the continental competition

By Duncan Mlanjira

All matches of the UEFA Nations League — the biennial international football competition played by the senior men’s national teams of UEFA member associations, will be brought live on DStv from this evening, September 6.

The competition, that was introduced in 2018, replaces the international friendly FIFA match calendar with European national teams engaging in more frequent competitive matches against other European national teams of comparable level.

Highlight of matches today features a battle between long-time rivals France and Italy, as ‘Les Bleus’ and the ‘Azzurri’ look to assert dominance early on in the continental competition.

France reached the semifinals of Euro 2024 but were ultimately outclassed by eventual champions Spain while Italy slumped out in the Round of 16 with a surprise defeat at the hands of Switzerland.

The Azzurri coach Luciano Spalletti is quoted as saying he had very little time in charge of the national team before the Euros, but the pressure will be high to perform strongly in the Nations League and signal a path forward for Italy, who have missed out on qualification for the last two FIFA World Cups.

“The responsibility is mine for what happened,” he is quoited as saying ahead of the UEFA Nations League 2024.

“The fault always lies with the coach because I chose the players, and it is clear that it is a path in which I have to make some acquaintances.

“I haven’t had much time to get to know the players. The previous coaches have all had 20 games to test and get to know them, some even 30. A few more games could have helped me.”

The first two games on the card for this evening are Kazakhstan v Norway in League B, Group 3, as well as Lithuania v Cyprus in League C, Group 2, while the night matches also feature Wales hosting Turkey in Cardiff for a League B, Group 4 battle.

The Dragons have appointed Craig Bellamy as their new coach, with the former Liverpool and Manchester City forward looking to continue the progress made under his predecessor, Rob Page.

“I have to keep improving the team,” Bellamy told the media. “We had a knock back in not being involved in these Euros, but hopefully we can go to another World Cup and then a Euros after that. That’s a real motivation.

“I have key principles — hard work, discipline to your craft, respect and being willing to learn. You have to be open minded to everyone. Respect to the shirt — can you leave it in a better position than you found it?”

Friday will also feature Belgium v Israel, Iceland v Montenegro, Slovenia v Austria, and Kosovo v Romania.

MultiChoice encourages subscribers to sign up and upgrade their DStv service for the preferred African football entertainer for fans across Africa.

To upgrade or manage your subscription download the MyDStv app on your mobile app store or visit www.dstv.com and matches can also caught while on the move by stream all matches on the DStv Stream app through downloading it from the appstore.

Live broadcast details:

Friday 6 September

* 16:00: Kazakhstan v Norway – SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2

* 18:00: Lithuania v Cyprus – SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2

* 20:45: Belgium v Israel – SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

* 20:45: Wales v Turkey – SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

* 20:45: Iceland v Montenegro – SuperSport OTT5

* 20:45: Slovenia v Austria – SuperSport PSL

* 20:45: Kosovo v Romania – SuperSport OTT1

* 20:45: France v Italy – SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2