DStv premiering 3 more shows for month of October

By Duncan Mlanjira

As promised in their content showcase that more shows will be premiered on DStv this October, MultiChoice is set to premier of 3 shows — Vigil Season 1; Nurses Season 2 and Insecure.

Vigil Season 1 began on Monday, October 11 on M-Net, Nurses Season 2 will be premiered from October 19 at 20:00 CAT on Universal and the highly anticipated final season of Insecure from October 25 at 22:00 CAT on One Magic.

In a statement, MultiChoice Managing Director, Gus Banda said this part of their strategy to ensure that DStv customers get more value from their products and access to content wherever they are and from whichever device they choose.

“We strive to continue to indulge with thrilling African grown and international content as well as the very best in live sports from across the globe as we celebrate 25 years of Sankha Wekha that aims at continuing to provide more choice to our DStv subscribers,” he said.

Sankha Wekha — which are MultiChoice’s kiosks agents across the country — is the catch word being used as MultiChoice celebrates its 25th anniversary.

In the 25 years of Sankha Wekha, DStv customers can look forward to even more choice in the month of October, with more of their favourite shows and some new content available to watch from the comfort of their home.

Clients can also access content from their mobile devices on the DStv app, a valued added streaming service for live TV channels and Catch Up which also caters for non-subscribers, with a small selection of content for them to enjoy.

Also being aired this October are two new double bill telenovelas — Dilemma and Venge — exclusively on Africa Magic Showcase.

Dilemma is being aired every weeknight at 21:00 CAT on AM Showcase (DStv Channel 151) while Venge, which also feature BBNaija stars — Neo Akpofure and Daniel ‘Sir Dee’ Atteh — is at 21:30 CAT on AM Showcase (DStv Channel 151).

As Mother’s Day is coming up this Friday, October 15, MultiChoice turned October as Mother’s Month by launching a special promotion that goes with the tradition of visiting mothers and spoiling them with special gifts.

Mother’s Day has been traditionally celebrated in Malawi in October since time immemorial and in the past it was enjoyed at a special mass gathering at the national stadiums graced by former President, late Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda.

The rest of the citizenry joined the celebration tradition on the same day or thereafter, by visiting their parents with various gifts — a heritage which is still kept todate.

Thus MultiChoice’s choice opting for a bit of a change this year to celebrate their journey that began 25 years ago and serviced many mothers, whose children inherited the tradition of registering for the first-ever pay TV business in Malawi.

The company started as a joint venture between Raise Limited a Malawian owned firm, and MultiChoice Africa Holdings and as the business continued to grow and expand it resulted in the launch of GOtv in 2013, which enriched Malawians’ lives through entertaining, educating and financially empowering communities through Sankha Wekha registration agents.

Clients are advised to manage their DStv and GOtv subscription easily through the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps, available for download via iOS and Android now also enabled with VISA payment to remain active and join in the celebrations.

Customers can unlock the full power of their subscriptions through the DStv app which allows customers to setup up to 4 user profiles on one subscription, create a watchlist of shows on Catch Up and download content (on selected devices).

They can also plan viewing with the TV Guide, and even manage what the kids watch with a fun section for kids.