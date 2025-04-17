DStv Open Window for WWE Channel runs up to WrestleMania fiesta on the mornings of April 20-21, 2025

* The biggest event to ‘Sin City’ — the ‘Showcase of the Immortals’, which is an annual celebration of all that the WWE has to offer

* Open Window takes in not only the extraordinary two-day event from Las Vegas, but all of the drama and build-up as well

* With weekly live airings of the ‘Raw’, ‘NXT’ and ‘SmackDown’ shows for subscribers from DStv Access and up to WWE Channel (Channel 128)

By Duncan Mlanjira

For fans of WWE Universe, there is no more prestigious event than the WrestleMania — the ‘Showcase of the Immortals’, which is an annual celebration of all that the WWE has to offer.

This year brings the 41st edition of the event, held at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on the mornings of Sunday and Monday April 20-21, 2025; and if that gets WWE fans excited, then DStv has even better news — WrestleMania in ‘Sin City’ will be ‘Open to All’, with an open window running from April 11-21 allowing all subscribers from DStv Access and up to WWE Channel (Channel 128).

A statement from DStv says this Open Window takes in “not only the extraordinary two-day event from Las Vegas, but all of the drama and build-up as well, with weekly live airings of the ‘Raw’, ‘NXT’ and ‘SmackDown’ shows”.

“Not convinced? Well, stay connected to DStv to see if ‘The American Nightmare’ Cody Rhodes can defend his Undisputed WWE Championship when he faces WWE legend John Cena in the main event on Night 2.

“Rhodes, who won his title with an epic triumph over Roman Reigns at last year’s WrestleMania, faces his toughest defence yet, as Cena attempts to become a 17-time world champion.

“Yet this match has a dark undertone, with Cena – who will retire from competitive professional wrestling by the end of 2025 – stunningly turning ‘heel’ when he joined in with The Rock to attack Rhodes at Elimination Chamber last month,” says the statement.

It quotes Cena when addressing the WWE Universe in the build up to WrestleMania: “I’m a heel now — I don’t like you anymore. I have the discipline to do what needs to be done, especially when you don’t feel like it.”

Taking place across two nights, DStv says the WrestleMania 41 features a dream line-up of matches, including a Triple Threat clash which will put Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and CM Punk together in the same ring.

“These three all-time greats absolutely despise one another and should put on a brutal but incredible match in the main event of Night 1.

“There’s also the story of Jey Uso attempting to win his first world title when he battles World Heavyweight Champion Gunther; Tiffany Stratton will face her idol and inspiration, Charlotte Flair, in defence of the WWE Women’s Championship; Iyo Sky and Bianca Belair will throw down for the Women’s World Championship; AJ Styles will take on the influencer everyone loves to hate, Logan Paul; the United States Championship will be up for grabs when LA Knight tackles Jacob Fatu; and so much more from ‘The Showcase of the Immortals’.”

Thus DStv encourages WWE WrestleMania not to miss the best it has on offer by getting and staying connected to DStv by downloading the MyDStv App to subscribe or upgrade to join in on the action.

Also available is on the move service by download DStv Stream in order to miss nothing of this 40th historical showdown.

WWE WrestleMania 41 confirmed matches (card subject to change):

Day 1

* Roman Reigns v CM Punk v Seth Rollins – Triple Threat Match

Day 2

* Cody Rhodes v John Cena – Singles Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship

To be assigned:

* Tiffany Stratton v Charlotte Flair – Singles Match for the WWE Women’s Championship

* Gunther v Jey Uso – Singles Match for the WWE Heavyweight Championship

* Iyo Sky v Bianca Belair – Singles Match for the Women’s World Championship

* Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez v Gauntlet Match Winners – Tag Team Match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

* LA Knight v Jacob Fatu – Singles Match for the United States Championship

* AJ Styles v Logan Paul – Singles Match

Live WWE WrestleMania broadcast details

Night 1; Sunday April 20

* 00:00: Countdown Show – WWE Channel 128

* 01:00: WrestleMania Night 1 – WWE Channel 128, SuperSport Variety 3 and SuperSport Maximo 2

* 05:00: WrestleMania Night 1, Post Show – WWE Channel 128, SuperSport Variety 3 and SuperSport Maximo 2

* Repeats at 09:00, 14:00 and 19:00 on WWE Channel 128

Night 2; Monday April 21

* 00:00: Countdown Show – WWE Channel 128

* 01:00: WrestleMania Night 2 – WWE Channel 128, SuperSport Variety 3 and SuperSport Maximo 2

* 05:00: WrestleMania Night 2, Post Show – WWE Channel 128, SuperSport Variety 3 and SuperSport Maximo 2

* Repeats at 09:00, 14:00 and 19:00 on WWE Channel 128