DStv introduces new Islamic channel-Hilaal TV

* Packed with spiritual and lifestyle content specifically aimed at uplifting and supporting the broader Ummah



* Providing entertaining and enlightening viewing 24-hours a day for both adults and children

Maravi Express

A brand-new Islamic channel, Hilaal TV has been launched on DStv, which will deliver some of the best Islamic ethos programming — including daily live crossings to the Holy Cities of Makkah and Madinah, with specific focus on holy Muslim periods.

Available on channel 347 and on all bouquets including Easy View, Hilaal TV is set to deliver the highest quality of Islamic content to DStv subscribers, packed with spiritual and lifestyle content specifically aimed at uplifting and supporting the broader Ummah.

A statement from DStv said the channel will be providing entertaining and enlightening viewing 24-hours a day for both adults and children.

“There is also an array of series that the channel has in store for DStv customers, including ‘Chalo Lets cook’–Cooking Competition’ which premiers in August,” said the statement.

Other series include ‘Ml Suliman Moola Tafseer Lecture’, ‘Living Lekker’ with Yusuf Daniels and Thameena Daniels (Father-Daughter) Family dynamics and many more local favourites.

“The channel will also offer live shows such as Daily Live Crossing to Makkah and Madinah for prayers, ‘Dean @ Dawn’ which is a daily morning live show with Sheikh Sameh Jaad and Live Hajj coverage from the Kingdome of Saudi Arabia.

“Get your dose of daily quality Islamic programming that will captivate and spiritually uplift you only on channel DStv channel 347.”