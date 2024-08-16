DStv and GOtv Premier League to bring all of 2024/25 Europe league’s football season action on SuperSport

* SuperSport says it is bringing viewers an unparalleled array of football action, exclusive content and engaging experiences

Maravi Express

SuperSport assures football enthusiasts to get ready for all the best European league action, all the biggest stars, all the thrilling derbies, all the finals and all the action – all in one place, DStv and GOtv Premier League.

In a statement, SuperSport says it is bringing viewers an unparalleled array of football action, exclusive content and engaging experiences.

“Your World of Champions will, once again, ensure fans never miss a moment of the excitement, come the start of the English Premier League, the Italian Serie A, the Spanish La Liga as well as the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

“SuperSport is the only place where fans can watch all the matches of these four big leagues plus all UEFA European club competitions live.”

The league season starts this weekend, with the English Premiership kicking off between Manchester United and Fulham tonight, that ensures fans will immerse themselves into the heart-pounding thrills of all the exhilarating drama of the Premier League, the captivating artistry of La Liga and the passionate intensity of Serie A.

“The world’s most celebrated leagues come alive on SuperSport, delivering every moment of excitement, every breathtaking goal and every unforgettable play to every screen,” says the statement.

“But that is just the beginning — SuperSport will also bring viewers all the electrifying, revamped UEFA competitions, including the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League.

“With these leagues sporting new formats, fans can expect more matches and intense strength vs strength games, enhancing the thrill of Europe’s premier club competitions.

“The adrenaline will be surging as the continent’s best clubs clash in battles that will leave viewers on the edge of their seats.”

SuperSport CEO Rendani Ramovha is quoted in the statement as saying “this season promises to be one of the most exciting football seasons ever and we are delighted that we are able to showcase all the Betway Premiership, Premier League, La Liga and Serie A matches live on SuperSport”.

“This much football, available across various DStv and GOtv packages Premier League in Africa, sets SuperSport apart as the only destination for a complete football offering.

“We have unmatched numbers of live hours showcasing the beautiful game in all its splendour and glory, expert analysts, plus additional content to make it all the more enjoyable.”

SuperSport also assured fans that they can also engage in the football conversation through the fun and interactive magazine shows, such as Premier League Fanzone, the Fantasy Premier League Show, Generation xG and the Kelly and Wrighty Show, among others.