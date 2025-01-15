DPP writes to international bodies alleging that MCP “appears to be dismantling democratic structures and establishing a police state”

* Calls for imposition of sanctions that would compel the MCP-government to return to the principles of democratic governance and the rule of law



* “Independent surveys indicate that the MCP is likely to be rejected by the electorate, as they have lost touch with the needs and aspirations of the Malawian people”

By Duncan Mlanjira

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has written a petition to international bodies seeking their “immediate support and intervention regarding the alarming developments in Malawi, where the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) appears to be dismantling democratic structures and establishing a police state”.

Among the International bodies are British High Commission to Malawi; U.S. Embassy; Germany Embassy; Southern Africa Development Community (SADC); United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC); Amnesty International (London).

As well as the European Union European Union delegation to Malawi; the African Union; UN Resident Coordinator; Norwegian Embassy and Human Rights Watch (England) and European External Action Service.

Issued by DPP secretary general, Peter Mukhito on January 7, the petition reads: “It is increasingly alarming that senior opposition members and Members of Parliament are facing politically motivated arrests, even while the law provides explicit protections for them during parliamentary committee meetings.

“Additionally, we have witnessed former senior government officials detained on fabricated charges dating back as far as 2020. These politically driven arrests are often publicly announced by ruling party officials in Parliament, designed to intimidate and suppress opposition voices.

“Malawians are also being denied their fundamental right to peaceful demonstrations. The District Commissioners, who are mandated to regulate demonstrations, continuously find excuses to deny this right to the populace.

“In instances where demonstrators are granted permission, MCP cadres, armed with pangas, are deployed to intimidate participants, and some demonstrators have been violently harmed while police stand by without intervention.

“Moreover, it is profoundly disturbing that MCP cadres were facilitated entry into the parliamentary chamber during the last session, where they proceeded to intimidate individual Members of Parliament from the DPP, undermining the sanctity of our legislative process.”

The DPP further says as the September 16, 2025 General Elections approaches, “independent surveys indicate that the MCP is likely to be rejected by the electorate, as they have lost touch with the needs and aspirations of the Malawian people”.

“In response to this potential loss, the targeted arrests and suppression tactics serve as a strategy to silence the Democratic Progressive Party, which is the main contender in the elections.

“The integrity of our democracy and the fundamental rights of our citizens are under immense threat. Consequently, we are calling on the international donor community to intervene in this crisis, including the imposition of sanctions that would compel the Malawi Congress Party government to return to the principles of democratic governance and the rule of law.

“We also urge you to condemn the unprofessional conduct of the Malawi Police Service, which has been used as a political instrument to suppress dissent and opposition.

“This includes their failure to uphold the legal requirement to keep suspects in custody for no longer than 48 hours without formal charges. Such actions not only violate constitutional rights but also undermine the very foundation of our legal system.

“Your prompt action is crucial in safeguarding democracy and ensuring that the upcoming elections reflect the will of the Malawian people,” reads the petition.