DPP fires its firebrand member Nicholas Dausi as its publicity secretary and MP representative

Dausi captured at an MCP function

* This follows a recommendation by the Party’s disciplinary committee and a decision ratified by the Central Executive Committee

* This comes days after Dausi was captured in a video clip dancing with MCP senior members at rally in Mwanza

By Duncan Mlanjira

The Democratic Progressive Party has fired its firebrand member, Nicholas Harry Dausi with immediate effect following what the Party says the MP is guilty of three misconducts contrary to Article 6(1) (v), (vii) and (viii) of the DPP constitution.

The public notice issued by spokesperson Shadric Namalomba dated September 3, says this follows a recommendation by the Party’s disciplinary committee and a decision ratified by the Central Executive Committee — thus making Dausi to cease from being its publicity secretary as well as its Member of Parliament of Mwanza Central.

According to a report by Malawi24 online publication, this comes days after Dausi was captured in a video clip dancing with Malawi Congress Party (MCP) senior members at rally in Mwanza where Cabinet Ministers were launching construction of a stadium.

The clip led to speculation that Dausi wants to return to the MCP where he was a member before he joined the DPP. There have been in-fightings in the DPP since the party lost power in the 2020 presidential elections.

Dausi appears to be in the camp of party vice-president Kondwani Nankhumwa who wants to replace Peter Mutharika as the party president while others in the party want Mutharika to continue leading the DPP and to become its torchbearer in the 2025 presidential elections.

The Malawi24 also reported that Dausi is eyeing an MCP parliamentary seat in 2025 after he was seen with Minister of Water & Sanitation, Abida Mia and MCP director of Youth Richard Chimwendo Banda who is also Minister of Local Government.

At that rally, Chimwendo Banda described Dausi as a person with the welfare of his constituents at heart while advising the legislator to continue his good works.

Chimwendo Banda was quoted by Malawi24 as saying: “Whether you will contest in future elections as a DPP candidate, or independent candidate or you will join us at MCP, do not stop your good works.”

Before he joined the DPP during the administration of Bingu wa Mutharika in which he served as deputy Minister for Presidential Affairs in 2010, Dausi served in the MCP President Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda’s administration as well as after his death as Party publicist and vice-president.